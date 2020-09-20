VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For ABT's Film Festival, MOVING STORIES

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

"Moving Stories" features eight short films created by ABT artists.

Celebrating the creativity of ABT dancers, the American Ballet Theatre will present "Moving Stories: An ABT Film Festival."

Presented over two nights, Wednesday, September 30 and Thursday, October 1 at 7:00pm ET, "Moving Stories" features eight short films created by ABT artists.

The films, varying from 3 to 11 minutes in length, will be available to watch here on our YouTube channel. Four films will premiere each night, followed by roundtable conversations with the filmmakers.

The hour-long programs will be hosted by Principal Dancer Misty Copeland and Emmy Award-winning producer Leyla Fayyaz (Life in Motion Productions).

Watch the trailer below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You