VIDEO: Watch The World Premiere of NEO by Alexei Ratmansky Starring Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside at 5 PM

The performance stars Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside.

May. 17, 2021  

This spring, The Joyce brings together three of the biggest talents from American Ballet Theatre downtown to our Chelsea home for "Neo," a world premiere digital duet.

ABT Principal Dancers (and best friends) James Whiteside and Isabella Boylston take on their first post-quarantine collaboration in the brand-new choreography from ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky. Tune in at 5 PM ET tonight!

Based on the original score by Dai Fujikura the work is accompanied by live music from Sumie Kaneko. Filmed on our Joyce stage under the direction of Nel Shelby Productions,, "Neo" is a joyous reunion of great artists honoring the ability to create-and celebrate each other.

The tailor-made work for two begins its free 30-day streaming engagement on Monday, May 17 at 5pm ET. Immediately following the May 17 debut, tune in to the latest installment of "Dancing Dialogues," our Joyce series of artist panel discussions.

Moderated by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer and Joyce Theater Trustee Rob Ashford, join the artists for a post-stream discussion about the creation of Neo.

Stream the work and "Dancing Dialogues" chat on-demand through Wednesday, June 16 at 11:59pm ET.

Commissioned by The Joyce Theater in association with the Argyros Performing Arts Center supported by Diane and Tom Smith.

Dancing Dialogues is presented in part by First Republic.

Neo is a Joyce Theater Production created in part with the support of Haynes & Company.

