VIDEO: Watch AYODELE CASEL'S DIARY OF A TAP DANCER V.6: Us Episode 4: Anthony Morigerato

Multi-media performance artist and tap dancer Anthony Morigerato shares personal challenges and more.

In this fourth episode of the virtual dance series, created and curated by Ayodele Casel and Torya Beard, multi-media performance artist and tap dancer Anthony Morigerato shares some of the personal challenges he has overcome and how he continually finds strength and peace through his dancing.

He joins the vanguard of tap artists that speak their mind and share their intimate relationships with dance in this City Center commissioned video series titled Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us.

Watch below!

