Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch AYODELE CASEL'S DIARY OF A TAP DANCER V.6: Us Episode 4: Anthony Morigerato

Article Pixel

Multi-media performance artist and tap dancer Anthony Morigerato shares personal challenges and more.

Aug. 4, 2020  

In this fourth episode of the virtual dance series, created and curated by Ayodele Casel and Torya Beard, multi-media performance artist and tap dancer Anthony Morigerato shares some of the personal challenges he has overcome and how he continually finds strength and peace through his dancing.

He joins the vanguard of tap artists that speak their mind and share their intimate relationships with dance in this City Center commissioned video series titled Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us.

Watch below!


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 5 Lena Hall OBSESSED Performances We're Obsessed With!
  • Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Returns with Performances of HAIRSPRAY
  • Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, & Liz Callaway Will Join Seth Rudetsky For LIVE Concerts
  • Exclusive: Megan Hilty Sings 'Moving The Line' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm