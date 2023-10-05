VIDEO: The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET

Watch as Sarah Lamb dances the solo from Frederick Ashton's Scènes de ballet in all new video. Sometimes called Ashton’s most modernist work, Scènes de ballet is an expression of the art form distilled to its purest essence.

Ashton pays homage to balletic tradition by celebrating – and sometimes, subverting – its conventions. Inspired by Marius Petipa and the Russian ballet titan’s love of symmetry, Ashton utilised principles of Euclidean geometry to serve as floor patterns for his choreography.

There are also references to the Rose Adage from The Sleeping Beauty. Margot Fonteyn and Michael Somes danced the roles of the Principal couple during its premiere in 1948.



