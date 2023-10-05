VIDEO: The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET

The 2022 production is streaming digitally via the Royal Opera House.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

City Ballet Cancels 'See the Music' Events as Orchestra Wears Shirts Referencing Contract Photo 1 NYC Ballet Cancels 'See the Music' Events
ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere Due to WGA Strike Photo 2 ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Premiere As Scheduled After WGA Deal Photo 3 DANCING WITH THE STARS to Premiere As Scheduled After WGA Deal
Review: EMILYN CLAID, UNTITLED, The Place Photo 4 Review: EMILYN CLAID, UNTITLED, The Place

Watch as Sarah Lamb dances the solo from Frederick Ashton's Scènes de ballet in all new video. Sometimes called Ashton’s most modernist work, Scènes de ballet is an expression of the art form distilled to its purest essence.

Ashton pays homage to balletic tradition by celebrating – and sometimes, subverting – its conventions. Inspired by Marius Petipa and the Russian ballet titan’s love of symmetry, Ashton utilised principles of Euclidean geometry to serve as floor patterns for his choreography.

There are also references to the Rose Adage from The Sleeping Beauty. Margot Fonteyn and Michael Somes danced the roles of the Principal couple during its premiere in 1948. 







2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Akram Khan Company Presents JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED This November Photo
Akram Khan Company Presents JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED This November

Akram Khan reinvents 'The Jungle Book' in a new production. Find out more about this exciting adaptation of the classic story.

2
VIDEO: NYC Ballets Joseph Gordon on George Balanchines ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance Photo
VIDEO: NYC Ballet's Joseph Gordon on George Balanchine's ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance

While partnering as a character with obscured vision poses its share of expected obstacles, Principal Dancer Joseph Gordon explains how the challenge creates opportunities for a deeper level of artistic expression.

3
The New York Society For Ethical Culture and Time Lapse Dance Host World Premiere Of ARBOR Photo
The New York Society For Ethical Culture and Time Lapse Dance Host World Premiere Of ARBOR And Other Works

The New York Society for Ethical Culture presents the world premiere of Arbor, a FREE evening of stunning ecologically themed works by its Eco-Artist-in-Residence, dancer-choreographer Jody Sperling, and her Time Lapse Dance ensemble. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

4
Ballet Kelowna Opens Season With Stirring Mixed Programme, RISING ACTION Photo
Ballet Kelowna Opens Season With Stirring Mixed Programme, RISING ACTION

Ballet Kelowna opens its 2023/24 season with a stirring mixed program titled 'Rising Action,' featuring a remount of the acclaimed 'Studies of Cash' by Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: First Look At WICKED Swedish Premiere at GöteborgsoperanVideo: First Look At WICKED Swedish Premiere at Göteborgsoperan
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12
VIDEO: Get A First Look At SANCTUARY CITY at CincyPlayVIDEO: Get A First Look At SANCTUARY CITY at CincyPlay
VIDEO: First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman TheatreVIDEO: First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre

Videos

The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET Video
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET
NYC Ballet's Joseph Gordon on George Balanchine's ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance Video
NYC Ballet's Joseph Gordon on George Balanchine's ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance
NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance Video
NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS