VIDEO: The Royal Ballet's Marianela Nuñez Performs From GISELLE

The Royal Ballet has posted a clip from its production of Giselle, currently streaming on demand online.

In the clip, watch principal dancer Marianela Nuñez as she performs the Myrtha Queen of the Willis Variation in The Royal Ballet's atmospheric production of Giselle.

Peter Wright's acclaimed production of the greatest of all Romantic ballets is superbly atmospheric in its telling of Marius Petipa's classic tale of love, betrayal and the supernatural.

Giselle is the classic ballet of the Romantic era - and, for the dancer performing the title role, one of the greatest challenges in the repertory. Peter Wright's production, a classic itself, perfectly achieves the dual aspects of the ballet, moving from the naivety of young love between Giselle and Albrecht in the village setting of Act I to the ethereal Wilis in Act II's eerie moonlit forest. Rich in vivid character detail and poignant depth of feeling, Giselle is a reminder of ballet's power to move and thrill.

Learn more and stream at https://stream.roh.org.uk/packages/giselle/videos/giselle.