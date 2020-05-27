VIDEO: Stream English National Ballet's SWAN LAKE Beginning Today

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

English National Ballet's #WednesdayWatchParty returns with Derek Deane's iconic Swan Lake featuring Lead Principals Isaac Hernández as Prince Siegfried and Jurgita Dronina as Odette/Odile.

The stream begins on Wed 27 May 7pm BST and is available until Fri 29 May 8pm BST.

Swan Lake captures all the magic of the classic ballet, from the ballerinas in white tutus moving in unison, to the captivating romance between Prince Siegfried and the Swan Queen Odette.

This performance of Swan Lake was recorded at the Liverpool Empire in 2018 as part of the English National Ballet's annual Autumn UK tour and features Tchaikovsky's score performed live by English National Ballet Philharmonic.

Watch the full stream below!

