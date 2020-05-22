Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Sarah Hill Hosts Children's Dance Class For American Ballet Theatre

Join ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School faculty member and former ABT Company dancer Sarah Hill for a children's dance class!

The class is meant for exploring musicality, fostering creativity and imagination, and teaching ballet fundamentals. Recommended for ages 2-4.

This video was created for ABT's ABTots! ABTots spend the year learning ballet fundamentals, exploring musicality and fostering creativity through ABT's most iconic ballets! Working with ABT Teaching Artists and faculty certified in the ABT National Training Curriculum(NTC), the program for two-year olds and young three-year olds prepares students for entry into the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (JKO) School Children's Division, where the emphasis for the Pre-Primary level is on rhythm, dynamic, and placement.

Learn more at abt.org/enews/abtots.

