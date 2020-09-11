Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Norwegian Dance Group Quick Style Dances to Punjabi Tune

“This is how we Punjabi,” reads the video's caption.

Sep. 11, 2020  

Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style, recently posted a video on Instagram dancing to a Punjabi tune, Nach Punjaban by Abrar-Ul-Haq.

Watch the video below!

This is how we PUNJABI ?

A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle) on Sep 7, 2020 at 3:19am PDT

The Quick Style's mission is to "inspire, motivate, and share talents at all levels without judgment."

They offer innovative dance choreography and training in the finest facilities. Their mission is to create a family environment that exceeds client's expectations.


