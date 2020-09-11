VIDEO: Norwegian Dance Group Quick Style Dances to Punjabi Tune

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

“This is how we Punjabi,” reads the video's caption.

Norwegian dance group, The Quick Style, recently posted a video on Instagram dancing to a Punjabi tune, Nach Punjaban by Abrar-Ul-Haq.

"This is how we Punjabi," reads the video's caption.

Watch the video below!

The Quick Style's mission is to "inspire, motivate, and share talents at all levels without judgment."

They offer innovative dance choreography and training in the finest facilities. Their mission is to create a family environment that exceeds client's expectations.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You