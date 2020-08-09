VIDEO: Nigerian Boy's Dancing Goes Viral; Receives Scholarship in the U.S.

Anthony Mmesoma Madu has received scholarships from the American Ballet Theatre and Ballet Beyond Borders.

A video of a young Nigerian boy dancing outside went viral, and sparked interest from prestigious dance programs in the United States.

According to Hurriyet Daily News, the boy, Anthony Mmesoma Madu, has received scholarships from the American Ballet Theatre and Ballet Beyond Borders, where he will train in the U.S. next year.

"When my friends see me dancing, they feel like, what is this boy doing, is he doing a foreign dance?" he said. "Now I have won a grand prize to go to the U.S. ... I will be in the plane and this is what I am waiting for, and ballet has done it for me."

Leap of Dance Academy, where Madu currently trains, also received a flood of donations. The academy teaches its students for free. Founder Daniel Ajala Owoseni said he will use the money, and fame, to promote ballet in Nigeria.

Watch the original video of Madu below:

