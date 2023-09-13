VIDEO: NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance

Set to Sousa's buoyant marches and dressed in Karinska's delightful all-American costumes, Stars and Stripes contains as much pure dancing as many full-length classical b

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Tyler Tafolla to Premiere New Dance-Centered Musical DANCELAND in San Diego Photo 1 Tyler Tafolla to Premiere New Dance-Centered Musical DANCELAND in San Diego
Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams & Joshua Henry to Perform at New York City Ballet's 2023 Fa Photo 2 Patti LuPone & More to Perform at NYCB's 2023 Fall Gala
Dance On The Lawn, Montclair's Dance Festival Returns For 10th and Final Year Photo 3 Dance On The Lawn, Montclair's Dance Festival Returns For 10th and Final Year
Musicians of The New York City Ballet Orchestra Vote to Authorize Strike Photo 4 Musicians of The New York City Ballet Orchestra Vote to Authorize Strike

"Every time you dance it, it has to be alive," Daniel Ulbricht insists in discussing the Third Campaign of Stars and Stripes, George Balanchine's ode to America. Watch Ulbricht's expertise in building energy and camaraderie onstage while delivering a "white glove treatment" that maintains the choreography's polish for future interpreters' benefit.

Daniel Ulbricht was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, and began his dance training at the age of 11 at the Judith Lee Johnson Studio of Dance, studying with Lenny Holmes.

He also studied at Les Jeunes Danseurs with Javier Dubraq and attended the Chautauqua Summer Dance Program, training with Jean Pierre Bonnefoux and Patricia McBride.

In 1999, Mr. Ulbricht was invited by the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, to continue his training during their Winter Program.

As a student at SAB, Mr. Ulbricht performed with New York City Ballet as a Jester in Peter Martins' The Sleeping Beauty.

In December 2000, he became an apprentice with New York City Ballet and in November 2001 he joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet. In January 2005, Mr. Ulbricht was promoted to the rank of soloist and principal dancer in May 2007.







RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
The Joffrey Ballet Welcomes Five New Dancers To The Company Photo
The Joffrey Ballet Welcomes Five New Dancers To The Company

The Joffrey Ballet has announced the addition of five dancers to the Joffrey roster for the 2023-24 season. Learn more about the new dancers here!

2
Vangeline Butoh Theatre to Present Performance Of THE SLOWEST WAVE & Lead Two-Day Work Photo
Vangeline Butoh Theatre to Present Performance Of THE SLOWEST WAVE & Lead Two-Day Workshop

New York City based, French-American Butoh Artist, Vangeline France, will be coming to Manifest Station Arts & Wellness Center in Storrs-Mansfield, Connecticut to perform The Slowest Wave; lead a two-day workshop, 'Butoh, Sensuality, and the Nervous System; and more.

3
WBTT To Offer African Dance, Improv Classes This Fall Photo
WBTT To Offer African Dance, Improv Classes This Fall

While Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has long been known for its artist development programs and training, the arts organization will – this fall – expand its programming to members of the community. Beginning later this month and running through dates in November are African Dance and Improv classes.

4
Musicians of The New York City Ballet Orchestra Vote to Authorize Strike Photo
Musicians of The New York City Ballet Orchestra Vote to Authorize Strike

The musicians of the New York City Ballet Orchestra, represented by the NYC musicians’ union (AFM Local 802), have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike, as they continue to negotiate with ballet management for a fair contract. A strike authorization vote means that musicians may choose to strike if contract talks break down.

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812VIDEO: First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For SISTER ACT at The MunyVIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For SISTER ACT at The Muny
VIDEO: Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Sierra Boggess, Skylar Astin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, & Norm Lewis Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood BowlVIDEO: Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Sierra Boggess, Skylar Astin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, & Norm Lewis Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera CompanyVIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS