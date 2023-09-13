VIDEO: NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance

"Every time you dance it, it has to be alive," Daniel Ulbricht insists in discussing the Third Campaign of Stars and Stripes, George Balanchine's ode to America. Watch Ulbricht's expertise in building energy and camaraderie onstage while delivering a "white glove treatment" that maintains the choreography's polish for future interpreters' benefit.

Daniel Ulbricht was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, and began his dance training at the age of 11 at the Judith Lee Johnson Studio of Dance, studying with Lenny Holmes.

He also studied at Les Jeunes Danseurs with Javier Dubraq and attended the Chautauqua Summer Dance Program, training with Jean Pierre Bonnefoux and Patricia McBride.

In 1999, Mr. Ulbricht was invited by the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, to continue his training during their Winter Program.

As a student at SAB, Mr. Ulbricht performed with New York City Ballet as a Jester in Peter Martins' The Sleeping Beauty.

In December 2000, he became an apprentice with New York City Ballet and in November 2001 he joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet. In January 2005, Mr. Ulbricht was promoted to the rank of soloist and principal dancer in May 2007.



