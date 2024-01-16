VIDEO: NYC Ballet Presents Christopher Wheeldon's POLYPHONIA

January 25th through February 3rd, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Review: GISELLE, London Coliseum Photo 1 Review: GISELLE, London Coliseum
Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET to Have North American Premiere at The Ahmanson Theatre Photo 2 Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET to Have North American Premiere at The Ahmanson Theatre This Month
SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series Photo 3 SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series
Principal Dancer Yuan Yuan Tan to Give Final Performance with San Francisco Ballet in MARG Photo 4 Principal Dancer Yuan Yuan Tan to Give Final Performance with San Francisco Ballet in MARGUERITE AND ARMAND

Dive in to the origin story of a ballet that remains on the cutting edge over 20 years later, and see the music of Polyphonia this winter on the Wheeldon + Martins + Peck program opening January 25, 2024.

Ballets from three choreographers closely associated with the Company are gathered here. Christopher Wheeldon’s Polyphonia ranks among his most distinctive and popular works, with its thrillingly spiky choreography set to the modernist music of György Ligeti.

Peter Martins’s Barber Violin Concerto is the rare dance in the repertory that combines elements of both ballet and modern dance, with one couple barefoot and another sporting traditional ballet footwear. And Justin Peck’s The Times Are Racing, a galvanizingly energetic audience favorite since its debut in 2017, finds the dancers in footwear of yet another kind: sneakers.

"I chose it specifically because it terrified me," admits Christopher Wheeldon of the intricate and puzzling György Ligeti music for piano that would come to score Polyphonia, widely considered his breakout work.







RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Joffrey Ballet to Continue 2023-24 Season With Mixed Rep Program STUDIES IN BLUE Photo
Joffrey Ballet to Continue 2023-24 Season With Mixed Rep Program STUDIES IN BLUE

The Joffrey Ballet continues their 2023-24 season with a mixed rep program titled 'Studies in Blue,' featuring captivating and meditative original works by Liam Scarlett and Andrew McNicol.

2
Miro Magloires New Chamber Ballet Continues Season With VOX Photo
Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Continues Season With VOX

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet continues its 2023-24 season with the world premiere of Vox, to an original score for piano and violin by young composer Elizabeth Gartman, and Magloire's Wood Nymphs, set to romantic piano pieces by Franz Liszt, February 17 & 18 at the Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn.

3
VIDEO: Get a First Look at CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS: A World Premiere by Tiler Peck Photo
VIDEO: Get a First Look at CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS: A World Premiere by Tiler Peck

As we celebrate The Evolution of NYCB's artistry this winter, audiences will bear witness to the evolution of an artist when Principal Dancer Tiler Peck presents CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS, her choreographic debut for the Company, on February 1.

4
The James And Deborah Burrows Foundation Establishes $10,000 Abe Burrows Award For Assista Photo
The James And Deborah Burrows Foundation Establishes $10,000 Abe Burrows Award For Assistant Directors At SDC Foundation

The James and Deborah Burrows Foundation Establishes $10,000 Abe Burrows Award for Assistant Directors at SDC Foundation. The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) announces the creation of the Abe Burrows Award for Assistant Directors, a $10,000 unrestricted award for assistant directors. Applications are now open.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

VIDEO: Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZAVIDEO: Casey Hushion on Directing MYSTIC PIZZA
VIDEO: Get a First Look at CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS: A World Premiere by Tiler PeckVIDEO: Get a First Look at CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS: A World Premiere by Tiler Peck
VIDEO: Get A First Look at Citadel's MADE IN ITALYVIDEO: Get A First Look at Citadel's MADE IN ITALY
VIDEO: LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the ArtsVIDEO: LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Videos

Get a First Look at CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS: A World Premiere by Tiler Peck Video
Get a First Look at CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS: A World Premiere by Tiler Peck
See Harlem School for the Arts Open for The Rockettes At THE CHRISTMAS SPECACULAR Video
See Harlem School for the Arts Open for The Rockettes At THE CHRISTMAS SPECACULAR
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS