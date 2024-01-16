VIDEO: NYC Ballet Presents Christopher Wheeldon's POLYPHONIA

Dive in to the origin story of a ballet that remains on the cutting edge over 20 years later, and see the music of Polyphonia this winter on the Wheeldon + Martins + Peck program opening January 25, 2024.

Ballets from three choreographers closely associated with the Company are gathered here. Christopher Wheeldon’s Polyphonia ranks among his most distinctive and popular works, with its thrillingly spiky choreography set to the modernist music of György Ligeti.

Peter Martins’s Barber Violin Concerto is the rare dance in the repertory that combines elements of both ballet and modern dance, with one couple barefoot and another sporting traditional ballet footwear. And Justin Peck’s The Times Are Racing, a galvanizingly energetic audience favorite since its debut in 2017, finds the dancers in footwear of yet another kind: sneakers.

"I chose it specifically because it terrified me," admits Christopher Wheeldon of the intricate and puzzling György Ligeti music for piano that would come to score Polyphonia, widely considered his breakout work.



