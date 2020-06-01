VIDEO: Misty Copeland and Calvin Royal III Discuss Cancelled ROMEO AND JULIET Production With ABT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This week, Misty Copeland and Calvin Royal III were scheduled to perform the title roles in ROMEO AND JULIET, the first time in ABT history that two black artists would dance these iconic roles together.

In ABT's conversation series, they discuss the significance of the now-canceled performance and vision for the future of ballet with ABT Trustee Emerita Susan Fales-Hill.

Watch the video below!

