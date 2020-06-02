VIDEO: Misty Copeland Talks New Book 'Ballerina Body'

Principal ballerina, Misty Copeland recently appeared on ABC7 where she sat down to chat about her new book.

In the interview, Copeland discusses the inspiration behind her book, "Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Lighter, Stronger, and More Graceful You."

Watch the full interview below!

Copeland is the bestselling author of Life in Motion, Ballerina Body, and Firebird. She is the recipient of the Leonore Annenberg Fellowship in the Arts and was appointed by President Obama to the President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition. She was named to the "Time 100", Time magazine's annual list of the world's most influential people and was one of Glamour magazine's "Women of the Year." Copeland has taken a special interest in mentoring dancers of color and diversifying ballet. She's responded to letters from young people around the world, including aspiring dancers, and remains an active supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of America.

