VIDEO: Learn How Boston Dynamics Teaches its Robots to Dance

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the crew at innovative robotics company Boston Dynamics went viral with a video featuring some of the company's robots dancing to the song "Do You Love Me?" by The Contours.

Now, in a recent video from Tested, Adam Savage visited Boston Dynamics to learn just how they teach a robot dog to dance.

Adam and the Tested team examine and dive into Boston Dynamics' Choreographer software that was behind Spot's recent viral dancing video. They take Spot to the field to test a few of its dance moves and explore Spot's new movement abilities.

