VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Royal Ballet's Spring Draft Works

This performance will be available to watch from 7pm on 14 May 2021 until 13 June 2021.

May. 10, 2021  

Even while their doors have been closed to the public, dancers have kept creative with a new series of Draft Works, The Royal Ballet's platform to develop young choreographic talent. Join the dancers online to see their raw creativity take shape on the Main Stage in a fresh exploration of dance today.

This showcase for promising choreographic talent from within the Company was filmed on the Main Stage of the Royal Opera House. Join us online to see dancers of The Royal Ballet share their raw creativity in a fresh exploration of dance today. The stream includes choreographic works by Matthew Ball, Ashley Dean, Benjamin Ella, Joshua Junker, Kristen McNally, Marcelino Sambé, Amelia Townsend, Stanisław Węgrzyn and Valentino Zucchetti. Lighting design is by Natasha Chivers.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


