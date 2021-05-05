VIDEO: Get A First Look At Joyce's RUBBERBAND

In this "best-of" remix of his own work, RUBBERBAND founder and choreographer Victor Quijada reflects on the immense creative territory explored during the company's nearly 20-year history. Vic's Mix orchestrates the clash between break dance codes and classical composition, delving further into Quijada's experiments in defying notions of theatricality and audience expectations through a reimagining of his own repertoire, all embodied by the signature athleticism of RUBBERBAND's dancers.

