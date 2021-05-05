Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Joyce's RUBBERBAND

Streaming June 3rd through 16th, 2021.

May. 5, 2021  
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Joyce's RUBBERBAND

In this "best-of" remix of his own work, RUBBERBAND founder and choreographer Victor Quijada reflects on the immense creative territory explored during the company's nearly 20-year history. Vic's Mix orchestrates the clash between break dance codes and classical composition, delving further into Quijada's experiments in defying notions of theatricality and audience expectations through a reimagining of his own repertoire, all embodied by the signature athleticism of RUBBERBAND's dancers.

Streaming On-Demand Thursday, June 3 at 8pm ET through Wednesday, June 16 at 11:59pm ET

For tickets visit https://www.joyce.org/rubberband

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Joyce's RUBBERBAND
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Drew Seeley
Drew Seeley
John Bolton
John Bolton
Dana Steingold
Dana Steingold

Related Articles View More Dance Stories
BWW Update: PACIFIC NORTHWEST BALLET BIDS ADIEUX TO PRINCIPAL DANCERS JEROME AND LAURA TIS Photo

BWW Update: PACIFIC NORTHWEST BALLET BIDS ADIEUX TO PRINCIPAL DANCERS JEROME AND LAURA TISSERAND. at McCaw Hall

BWW Review: Luminario Ballet and Judith Flex Helle Premiere Dance Film L INVALIDE at Madri Photo

BWW Review: Luminario Ballet and Judith Flex Helle Premiere Dance Film L' INVALIDE at Madrid Theatre

BWW Update: SAD NEWS: JACQUES DAMBOISE HAS DIED AT AGE 86 Photo

BWW Update: SAD NEWS: JACQUES D'AMBOISE HAS DIED AT AGE 86

Francesa Harper Presents Interactive Dance Performance At The Green-Wood Cemetery Photo

Francesa Harper Presents Interactive Dance Performance At The Green-Wood Cemetery


More Hot Stories For You

  • THE WENDY HOUSE to Open at LAB Theater Project
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Florida Orchestra Partners With the YMCA to Launch a Summer Music and Arts Camp
  • HENRY V Extends at the Straz Center