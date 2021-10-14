VIDEO: First Look at Parsons Dance's THE ROAD at the Joyce

Parsons Dance arrives at The Joyce with four dazzling new works, including two David Parsons premieres: The Road, set to "Peace Train," "Trouble," and more iconic songs by Yusuf/Cat Steven; and Balance of Power, a solo created for the Parsons dancer Zoey Anderson, in collaboration with percussionist Giancarlo de Trizio.

Chanel DaSilva's robust On The Other Side is set to a score created by composer Cristina Spinei that is performed live. Rounding out the program are Past Tense, an evocative new full company work by BalletX co-founder Matthew Neenan, and signature Parsons pieces like the always amazing Caught.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.joyce.org/performances/parsons-dance.