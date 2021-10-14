Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at Parsons Dance's THE ROAD at the Joyce

Performances begin November 30.

Oct. 14, 2021  

Parsons Dance arrives at The Joyce with four dazzling new works, including two David Parsons premieres: The Road, set to "Peace Train," "Trouble," and more iconic songs by Yusuf/Cat Steven; and Balance of Power, a solo created for the Parsons dancer Zoey Anderson, in collaboration with percussionist Giancarlo de Trizio.

Chanel DaSilva's robust On The Other Side is set to a score created by composer Cristina Spinei that is performed live. Rounding out the program are Past Tense, an evocative new full company work by BalletX co-founder Matthew Neenan, and signature Parsons pieces like the always amazing Caught.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.joyce.org/performances/parsons-dance.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


