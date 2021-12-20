VIDEO: First Look at COMPLEXIONS Contemporary Ballet at The Joyce

Founded in 1994 by master choreographer Dwight Rhoden and the legendary Desmond Richardson, COMPLEXIONS Contemporary Ballet returns to The Joyce to serve up thought-provoking and entertaining contemporary ballet performed by acclaimed dancers.

Inspired by the enlightened awareness and challenging morality of today's generation, WOKE examines humanity and today's political climate set to a remix of music by Kendrick Lamar, Logic, Drake, Diplo, and more, choreographed by Dwight Rhoden.

Experience some of the best dance across the country with The Joyce Theater's sixth annual American Dance Platform, dedicated to the memory of Theodore S. Bartwink of The Harkness Foundation for Dance. Theodore S. Bartwink was a Joyce Theater Foundation Trustee from 1993 to 2014.

Curated by Renae Williams Niles, the Chief Content and Engagement Officer at the Los Angeles Philharmonic, this year's American Dance Platform program features performances by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Collage Dance Collective, Robert Moses' KIN, COMPLEXIONS Contemporary Ballet, The TL Collective, and DIAVOLO.

