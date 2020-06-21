VIDEO: Dancers Combine Ballet and Rock For 'Backyard Ballets'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Three ballet dancers went on lockdown together on March 19, 2020 in San Diego in order to keep dancing and choreographing new works.

Kirsten Bloom Allen, Magnus Christoffersen, and Tigran Sargsyan, and combining rock with ballet to create these new pieces, which are being posted on YouTube.

Watch some of their latest videos below and learn more at http://arcentertainmentcompany.com/about.html.

View more on their YouTube channel here.

