VIDEO: Cleveland Resident Tap Dances at Midnight Above Trump-Supporting Neighbor; Donates $25,000 to ACLU

One Cleveland resident vowed to tap dance at midnight to annoy his Trump-supporting downstairs neighbor.

Jett Croisant posted a sign in his window, stating "Venmo @Jet513 and I will tapdance at midnight." His neighbor Amy Ziemak, posted the photo on Twitter where it soon went viral.

Croisant told Scene that the money he receives will be donated to the ACLU. He has already received $25,000 in donations.

Croisant has kept his word, and posted a video of himself putting on the tap shoes and dancing away!

Watch the video below!

