VIDEO: Choreographer Donald Byrd Describes Using 'Theater of Disruption' to Bring Race Issues to Light

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Choreographer Donald Byrd recently talked to Fox 5 about what he calls "theater of disruption," which "disrupts the thinking of people around the issue of race."

He is using this method with his production Greenwood, which the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is streaming online in honor of Juneteenth. Greenwood tells the story of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa.

"So part of the disruption is making people conscious and aware of something and acknowledging the horrific things that happened in the past," Byrd said.

Watch the full interview and report below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You