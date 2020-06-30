Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Carlos Lopez Performs in New Video 'We Will Dance Again' From the American Ballet Theatre

Article Pixel Jun. 30, 2020  

The American Ballet Theatre has released a new video, "We Will Dance Again," created and performed by Carlos Lopez.

Check out the video below!

Credits:

Choreography, concept and performance: Carlos Lopez
Music: "Moonlight" by ANBR
Words of inspiration: NY Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
Editing: Mike Murray Creative
Direction: David Landgraf

VIDEO: Carlos Lopez Performs in New Video 'We Will Dance Again' From the American Ballet Theatre
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You