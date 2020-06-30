VIDEO: Carlos Lopez Performs in New Video 'We Will Dance Again' From the American Ballet Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The American Ballet Theatre has released a new video, "We Will Dance Again," created and performed by Carlos Lopez.

Check out the video below!

Credits:

Choreography, concept and performance: Carlos Lopez

Music: "Moonlight" by ANBR

Words of inspiration: NY Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

Editing: Mike Murray Creative

Direction: David Landgraf

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You