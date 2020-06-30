Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Carlos Lopez Performs in New Video 'We Will Dance Again' From the American Ballet Theatre
The American Ballet Theatre has released a new video, "We Will Dance Again," created and performed by Carlos Lopez.
Check out the video below!
Credits:
Choreography, concept and performance: Carlos Lopez
Music: "Moonlight" by ANBR
Words of inspiration: NY Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
Editing: Mike Murray Creative
Direction: David Landgraf
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: John Cameron Mitchell, Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, Andrew Rannells, and More Hedwigs Perform 'Wig in a Box'
- VIDEO: Watch the Second All New Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Says to 'Cover Your Freakin' Face' in Latest Parody!
- VIDEO: Past KINKY BOOTS Cast Members Perform 'Raise You Up', Including Billy Porter, Stark Sands, Annaleigh Ashford, and More!