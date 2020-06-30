VIDEO: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Spreads the Message of Inclusion; Releases New Video WE. DANCE.

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

CBS recently did a story on the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and how the company has been spreading the message of inclusion.

"As a way to give opportunities to people of color, dancers of color, on the concert dance stage and to tell the stories of his blood memories as he called them, of the contributions of African-American culture to the fabric of this country, and the world," said Alvin Ailey artistic director Robert Battle.

"I feel the work we do does reflect the world we live in, in a very poignant way," he said.

Battle took over the company 10 years ago, continuing Alvin Ailey's legacy, and Battle thinks Ailey would approve of the work they're doing.

"I think he'd be proud to know that his company is playing a part in the healing that must take place," Battle said.

Watch the full feature below and read more at CBS.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has released a video, titled We. Dance., which was released amidst the protests following the death of George Floyd.

The video features members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, with text written and performed by Hope Boykin. The music included is "The Sky Is No Limit" by At the End, Nothing. The video is by Danica Paulos.

Check it out below!

