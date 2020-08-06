Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: ABT Dancers Chloe Misseldine and Melvin Lawovi Perform 'A Lonely Summers Day'
“A Lonely Summer’s Day” is the first of four films created in partnership with Northern Ballet.
"A Lonely Summer's Day" is the first of four films created in partnership with Northern Ballet featuring ABT dancers Chloe Misseldine and Melvin Lawovi.
This film was inspired by the choreography of Charlotte H. from Castleford Academy in the United Kingdom, a student participating in the #BurberryInspire program.
Check out the film below!
