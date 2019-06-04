Tom Gold Dance To Perform New Work At Cooper Hewitt

New York City-based Tom Gold Dance will present a new work by Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold, Thursday, July 11 at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. Making its first appearance at Cooper Hewitt, the Company is one of several groups included in the 2019 Cocktails at Cooper Hewitt, the annual performance series held in the Arthur Ross Terrace and Garden, one of the largest enclosed museum gardens in New York City.

"We are excited to partner with Cooper Hewitt on a program that unites two Company hallmarks: museum collaboration and site-specific choreography," says Gold. "With our annual spring and-since last year-fall seasons, we are also excited to be able to extend our presence in our home city."

A reference to the Museum's own cross-disciplinary focus on climate change and other ecological issues through the ongoing Nature-Cooper Hewitt Design Triennial exhibit, Gold's new work-to be set to music of John Zorn-is inspired by pastoral rhythms-from the swaying of wheat fields to the syncopated drops of rainfall to the blooming cycle of flora-and other elements of nature. Currently scheduled to appear are Michael Sean Breeden, Evelyn Kocack, Michael Holden, and Abigail Mentzer.

Thursday, July 11, 2019, 6:00-9:00PM. Arthur Ross Terrace and Garden at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum at East 90th Street and Fifth Avenue, New York City. Specialty cocktails and light fare are available for purchase from Cooper Hewitt's Tarallucci e Vino café. Performances held rain or shine.

Admission is $14 with online advance purchase at cooperhewitt.org/cocktails or $16 at the door. Cooper Hewitt members are admitted free to all performances.





