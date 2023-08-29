Tom Gold Dance Reveals Fall 2023 Programming

Continuing its 15th anniversary, New York City-based Tom Gold Dance returns to The Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Wednesday, November 1 with a new work from Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold centered on the music of Czech composer Gideon Klein. Prior to its performance at the JCC Manhattan, the Company will conduct a week-long residency in the Berkshires, culminating in a work-in-process showcase at the Tina Packer Playhouse on the campus of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA, Saturday, October 28. General admission tickets to both programs are now available at tomgolddance.org.

Currently scheduled to perform in both programs are dancers Lauren Collett, Savannah Durham, Jules Mabie, and Anna Snellgrove, all active members of New York City Ballet; cellist Clara Abel, violinist Katherine Liccardo, and a violist to be named later will provide live accompaniment on November 1. Additional artists will also be announced at a later date. Tom Gold Dance previously appeared at the JCC Manhattan in October 2022, an engagement also preceded by a work-in-process showcase in the Berkshires. As they did last year, both programs will encompass a discussion with Gold and the participating artists.

Gold’s new work will be set to Klein’s Trio for Violin, Viola, and Cello, Duo for Violin and Viola, and Duo for Violin and Cello. One of the many Jewish artists interned at the Terezín concentration camp during World War II, Klein completed his trio in 1944 just 10 days before being transported to Auschwitz, where he ultimately perished, shortly after his 25th birthday. He composed the first movement of his violin and cello duo, left unfinished, in November 1941 and just 40 bars of the second movement before being deported to Terezín in December of that year. Klein’s violin and viola duo was published in 1939–40.

“The discovery of new music is a critical aspect of my choreographic process,” says Tom Gold. “The work of Gideon Klein, as haunting and poignant as it is melodic and uplifting, resonated with me immediately. I believe its traditional classical structure will pair well with a traditional classical dance vocabulary.

“We are also delighted,” adds Gold, “to return to the intimate Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan and to the Berkshires, where we have created and presented several original works that have significantly augmented the Company’s repertory.”

“With this program,” says Executive Director Alexander Zaretsky, “we fulfill several goals simultaneously: maintaining a year-round presence in our home city, reaching audiences beyond the New York metropolitan area, and creating new work. Especially in the fall, when there are so many opportunities to experience high quality dance in New York and elsewhere, we feel fortunate to be able to offer this unique program.”

Information

Saturday, October 28, at 2:00PM. The Tina Packer Playhouse at Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble Street, Lenox, MA, 01240. General admission tickets, $20, are available at tomgolddance.org/fall-2023-showcase.

Wednesday, November 1, at 7:30PM. The Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan is located at 334 Amsterdam Ave at 76th Street, New York, NY 10023. General admission tickets, $30, are available at tomgolddance.org/mmjcc-2023.

Online purchase of general admission tickets for both programs is strongly preferred, however if the online form is inaccessible for any reason, please write to info@tomgolddance.org for alternative ticket purchase arrangements. Arrangements for discounted $10 tickets, available to fulltime students, as well as to frontline workers (including, but not limited to workers in healthcare, protective services, grocery and general merchandise stores, and maintenance services) can be made, also by writing to info@tomgolddance.org.