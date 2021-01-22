Tom Gold Dance Returns To Church Of Heavenly Rest With New Livestream

Following its appearance there last October, New York City-based classical dance company Tom Gold Dance will return to the Church of the Heavenly Rest with a new livestream featuring a World Premiere from Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 6:30PM EST.

Scheduled to perform are dancers Uma Deming, Savannah Durham, Malorie Lundgren, Jules Mabie, and Andres Zuniga, all current members of New York City Ballet; as well as violinist Katherine Liccardo, cellist Clara Abel, and pianist Joseph Liccardo. Ms. Lundgren and Ms. Liccardo appeared in the Company's previous livestream at the Church.

The new work will be set to music of Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů, including the Piano Trio No. 1, H. 193 and the Impromptu for violin and piano, H. 166.

Prior to the February 9 livestream, Tom Gold Dance will spend a week at Berkshire Pulse in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts to learn and rehearse the work. The Company most recently visited the Berkshires last September when it gave the first in-person performance of Gold's Plan & Elevation on the campus of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox.

"We are thrilled the Church of the Heavenly Rest has invited us to create another program in the Nave, and we are grateful, moreover, for the Church's untiring commitment to the role of the arts as a source of inspiration, unity, and healing during this unprecedented time," said Tom Gold.

"We also look forward to going back to the Berkshires, and, in particular, to Berkshire Pulse," added Gold. "The work we will present at Heavenly Rest is actually one we began roughly a year ago while in residency at Eliot Feld's Ballet Tech. The Berkshires has been pivotal to our development in so many ways, so we are excited to have this focused period of time to be able to complete the work there."

Tom Gold Dance last rehearsed at the Pulse studios in 2016 ahead of a performance of Gold's evening-length Poetic Episodes at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. For its upcoming visit, the Company is following Covid-19 related traveling guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

A direct link to the February livestream on the website of the Church of the Heavenly Rest will be provided closer to the livestream date.

During the past year, Tom Gold Dance has cancelled its 2020 spring and fall seasons, and, most recently, cancelled its 2021 spring season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to its engagements at the Church of the Heavenly Rest last October and at Shakespeare & Company last September, the Company appeared in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival, filming Gold's Plan & Elevation on location at Robert F. Wagner Park for the virtual edition of the festival.

The stream takes place on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST. A direct link to the livestream, to be broadcast from the Church of the Heavenly Rest website at www.heavenlyrest.org, will be provided at a later date.