Tom Gold Dance Announces Summer 2021 Programming

New York City-based classical dance company Tom Gold Dance will perform at TurnPark Art Space, a sculpture garden and cultural center in West Stockbridge, MA, Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24; and in the amphitheater at Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, NY, Saturday, July 31, with a Sunday, August 1 rain date.

Currently scheduled to appear in both programs are dancers Lauren Collett, Uma Deming, Savannah Durham, Malorie Lundgren, Jules Mabie, and Maxwell Read, all current members of New York City Ballet.

At TurnPark Art Space, the Company will present an original work by Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold. The Company last appeared at TurnPark in July 2018 with the World Premiere of Gold's Apparatus Hominus, an evening-length work inspired by the grounds; and revised and expanded for the Company's inaugural fall season at Florence Gould Hall that November. Prior to the performance dates, the Company will be in residency at Berkshire Pulse dance studio in Housatonic, MA where it will complete and rehearse the work to be presented July 23 and 24.

The Untermyer performance is the fulfillment of an idea originally proposed in 2013 by the late photographer Bill Cunningham, who specifically urged Gold to stage a performance in the amphitheater-what Cunningham dubbed "the magical garden." The program will include the first in-person presentation in New York of Gold's Plan & Elevation-which had its World Premiere during the virtual Battery Dance Festival in 2020-to the string quartet of the same title by Caroline Shaw.

Tickets to the July 23 and 24 performances will be available from TurnPark Art Space at www.turnpark.com at a later date. Tickets to the July 31 performance are now available from Untermyer Gardens Conservancy at www.untermyergardens.org.

"We are just ecstatic to have these opportunities to perform in front of people this summer," says Tom Gold. "Although we have remained active and participated in a variety of meaningful projects throughout the past year, we have obviously missed the intimacy and energy of a live audience.

"At TurnPark," added Gold, "we look forward to being inspired once again by the original and unusual artwork across the grounds. At Untermyer, we hope our performance will be a moving tribute to Bill Cunningham, who not only championed our Company, but always had a vision-as well as detailed instructions-for how performing arts groups could create their own magic in unexpected locations."

Since March 2020, Tom Gold Dance has cancelled its 2020 spring and fall seasons, as well as its 2021 spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the past year, the Company has participated in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival, presented virtually, and has appeared in livestreams from the Church of the Heavenly Rest with the World Premiere of Gold's Portraits in February and a revival of his All the Lonely People (2015) last October. In addition, the Company conducted a residency in the Berkshires in January where it completed Portraits, and also gave the first in-person performance of Gold's Plan & Elevation outdoors at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA last September. In April 2021, Tom Gold Dance began a collaboration with Riverhead Books (an imprint of Penguin Random House) to create dance-based promotional videos in connection with the publication of five recently published or forthcoming novels. Tom Gold Dance will announce a decision about its 2021 fall season and 2022 spring season at a later date.