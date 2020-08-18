ThruLines Presents DANZA: A Fish Out Of Water - A Virtual Showcase

Danza: A Fish Out of Water, an exploration of dance in the unfamiliar, will stream Sunday, August 23rd at 6:30 pm.

ThruLines Dance Initiative presents Danza: A Fish Out of Water, an exploration of dance in the unfamiliar, on Sunday, August 23rd at 6:30 pm.

This virtual showcase will feature the work of 8 dance artists who have been commissioned to create a piece that is reflective of the unconventionality of 2020. Following the premiere works, viewers at home will have the opportunity to join in the collective movement in the "Danza Fiesta," lead by teaching artist Aqura Lacey of the Dance Project of Washington Heights. This event is free to all, viewable via live-streamed on ThruLines' Facebook Page.

Featured Artists include Tushrik Fredericks, Paul Giarratano, Dorchel Haqq, Lauren Horn, Chieh Hsiung, Anabella Lenzu, Elliott Mattox, and Jacob "Seven Feet" Melvin. The event is produced by, ThruLines Artistic Director, Cassie Nordgren, and her producing associate, Mike Fitelson.

ThruLines would also like to draw attention to the incredible work of the Bway Advocacy Coalition, an NYC-based nonprofit centered in creating social change through the arts. If you are able to, please consider making a donation via this link: http://bitly.ws/9i3x

Danza: A Fish Out of Water is made possible in part with funding from the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation and administered by LMCC. UMEZ enhances the economic vitality of all communities in Upper Manhattan through job creation, corporate alliances, strategic investments, and small business assistance.

Tune into ThruLines on Sunday, August 23rd at 6:30PM to enjoy Danza: A Fish Out of Water!

View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You