The School At Steps Hosts Injury Prevention And Pointe Shoe Workshop

The School at Steps, a creative home and multidisciplinary training ground for the next generation of dancers, along with co-sponsor Pointe Magazine, will hold the Pointe Shoe Workshop and Fair, for ballet dancers interested in or currently dancing en pointe. The workshop will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, with a panel of professionals, from stage and beyond, to discuss methods of safe practices en pointe, and highlight the importance of properly fitting shoes.

"As Director, I learned very quickly that addressing the needs of an aspiring professional dancer cannot be accomplished though technique classes alone," explains Kate Thomas, Director of the School at Steps. "The Pointe Shoe Workshop was initiated as a resource for our students and their families and continues to be an informative and important event."

Taking on an interactive format, the workshop welcomes Jillian Davis, artist with Complexions Contemporary Ballet; Dr. Andrew Price, pediatric orthopedic surgeon; Amy Brandt, Editor in Chief of Pointe Magazine; master teacher and former New York City Ballet soloist Kurt Froman; and Mary Carpenter, pointe shoe expert and professional fitter for Freed of London. Topics to be discussed include pointe readiness, proper foot care, the importance of correctly sized shoes and the philosophies behind both teaching and performing en pointe.

The Pointe Shoe Workshop and Fair is major component of the health and wellness initiative at The School at Steps. Consisting of curated annual events, the school is committed to broadening the dance education of students by providing resources and guidance on issues including injury prevention and recovery, physical therapy, nutrition, emotional wellness, and other supplemental services

Following the panel, representatives from Capezio, Bloch, On Stage Dancewear, Gaynor Minden, Freed of London and Yumiko will have merchandise for sale.

The panel will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 in Loft III. Tickets are $15 and available at https://stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps/events-performances/complete-dancer-events/

Group and studio discounts are available.

The School at Steps is located at 2121 Broadway, at 74th Street and is accessible by the 1,2,3, C, and B trains to 72nd Street.





