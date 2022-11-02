Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Place Presents Vincent Dance Theatre's HOLD TIGHT As Part of the Company's UK Tour 2022

Performances are Tuesday 15th & Wednesday 16th November.

Nov. 02, 2022  

The Place Presents Vincent Dance Theatre's HOLD TIGHT As Part of the Company's UK Tour 2022

Vincent Dance Theatre (VDT) has been moving people and making them think with powerful, provocative, socially-engaged dance theatre work since 1994. Against a post-pandemic backdrop, where everything appears to be 'back to normal', Hold Tight articulates the social and emotional confusion that three years of isolation, uncertainty, planning and re-planning has left within us.

Led by Artistic Director Charlotte Vincent, with four adults and three young people on stage, the work draws on our experience of lockdown, including long- term Polish collaborator Aurora Lubos' work with refugees in Poland and Italy, with lullabies recorded by people who find themselves completely displaced from all they once knew.

Hold Tight ranges from the playful to the practical, the epic to the intimate. The piece circles in on itself, performers grief-stricken and distracted, looping through memory loss, not giving up until there is nothing left to give.

When we long for intimacy and connection, sometimes we just have to Hold Tight.

Tour Dates

Wednesday
2nd November Brewery Arts, Kendal
8pm

Friday 4th November
Unity Theatre, Liverpool
7.30pm

Tuesday 8th November
Rose Theatre, Edge Hill University, Ormskirk,
7.30pm

Saturday 12th November
Barbican Theatre, Plymouth
7.30pm

Tuesday 15th & Wednesday 16th November
The Place, London
7.30pm

Saturday 19th November
Riley Theatre, NSCD, Leeds
7.30pm

Thursday 24th November
Norwich Theatre Playhouse
7.30pm



Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre Presents JOYS OF THE SEASON
The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre (PBDT) of Los Angeles is back presenting their “Joys of the Season” show at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts' Smothers Theatre on the Malibu campus of Pepperdine University on December 10th and 11th, with doors opening at 7:30 pm and show at 8:00 pm. 
Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance Returns This Month
Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance (CLD) upcoming Salon Performance at New York City Center Studios, Sunday, November 27 at 3pm, will feature a reimagined reprise of Mythologies, Lavagnino's (2021) choreographic work inspired by the stories of Ancient Greece, and a first look at CLD's newest theater-dance work in process, The Winter's Tale, based on one of Shakespeare's last great plays.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Hold Free Contemporary Polish Dance Master Class
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has announced a free master class in Contemporary Polish Dance for Professional Dancers taught by master dancer/choreographer Jacek Luminski on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 11am at Gibney Dance Center, Studio 8, 890 Broadway, NYC.
Tislarm Bouie, Kristen Brooks Sandler, and Kristin Yancy Will Be Mentors to NYTB's Choreography Lab
New York Theatre Barn will present its final Choreography Lab of 2022, the Open Lab, on Monday, November 14th, 2022 at 7 PM EDT. This lab will be a virtual hybrid presentation and will highlight three emerging choreographers creating movement at the intersection of theatre and film. The company continues its partnership with Full Out Creative and will present the live-streamed lab to a live virtual audience from FOC's Studio. 

