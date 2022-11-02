The Place Presents Vincent Dance Theatre's HOLD TIGHT As Part of the Company's UK Tour 2022
Performances are Tuesday 15th & Wednesday 16th November.
Vincent Dance Theatre (VDT) has been moving people and making them think with powerful, provocative, socially-engaged dance theatre work since 1994. Against a post-pandemic backdrop, where everything appears to be 'back to normal', Hold Tight articulates the social and emotional confusion that three years of isolation, uncertainty, planning and re-planning has left within us.
Led by Artistic Director Charlotte Vincent, with four adults and three young people on stage, the work draws on our experience of lockdown, including long- term Polish collaborator Aurora Lubos' work with refugees in Poland and Italy, with lullabies recorded by people who find themselves completely displaced from all they once knew.
Hold Tight ranges from the playful to the practical, the epic to the intimate. The piece circles in on itself, performers grief-stricken and distracted, looping through memory loss, not giving up until there is nothing left to give.
When we long for intimacy and connection, sometimes we just have to Hold Tight.
Tour Dates
Wednesday
2nd November Brewery Arts, Kendal
8pm
Friday 4th November
Unity Theatre, Liverpool
7.30pm
Tuesday 8th November
Rose Theatre, Edge Hill University, Ormskirk,
7.30pm
Saturday 12th November
Barbican Theatre, Plymouth
7.30pm
Tuesday 15th & Wednesday 16th November
The Place, London
7.30pm
Saturday 19th November
Riley Theatre, NSCD, Leeds
7.30pm
Thursday 24th November
Norwich Theatre Playhouse
7.30pm