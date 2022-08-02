The Place Announces Autumn Season 2022

London's leading centre for dance performance and creation The Place will launch its electrifying autumn season, with must-see highlights including the UK premiere of Georgia Tegou & Michalis Theophanous' Reverie (part of Dance Umbrella Festival 2022), The Place's Work Place Artist Anders Duckworth's Mapping Gender, the return of Igor x Moreno's acclaimed solo BEAT, and Far From Home by Alleyne Dance.

The Place's autumn season will also feature work presented by The Place's new Producing and Touring arm: Yolanda Mercy's Dance Body fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe, SAY's the album and LAVAELO's Is This A Dance?

"The Place is delighted to be sharing such a wide range of captivating dance work with its audiences this autumn. We're excited to present powerful, urgent work from fantastic companies and choreographers including Lea Anderson, Seke Chimutengwende, Emilyn Claid and Vincent Dance Theatre. The Place had a brilliant summer season, with new and existing audiences lapping up our festival of new choreography Resolution and the world-class A Festival of Korean Dance. We can't wait to welcome audiences back this autumn to end this year on a high." The Place Programming Team

Other performances within the season include dazzling family shows, London Contemporary Dance School collaborations, the very special return of the much-loved annual youth dance showcase Fresh, and the most anticipated family event in the dance Christmas show calendar: Snowed In by the award-winning duo Anna Williams and Tom Roden of Anatomical.

Highlights of the autumn season include:

· Yolanda Mercy's Dance Body (20 - 21 SEP)

· Mapping Gender by The Place's Work Place Artist Anders Duckworth (28 SEP)

· Georgia Tegou & Michalis Theophanous' Reverie, part of Dance Umbrella Festival 2022 (7 - 8 OCT)

· LCDS alum Joseph Toonga's Born to Exist: The Woman I Know (25 - 26 OCT)

· BEAT by Igor x Moreno (1 NOV)

· Far From Home by Alleyne Dance (4 - 5 NOV)

· Anatomical's Snowed In (14 - 24 DEC)

Programme of work this autumn at The Place

AND by London Contemporary Dance School and The Scottish School of Contemporary Dance alum Charlotte Mclean, is an autobiographical performance about growing up as a woman, exploring culture, identity, nationality and politics (10 SEP)

Featuring classics ranging from Dolly Parton's Jolene to Simon and Garfunkel's Sound of Silence, interdisciplinary dance artist Lewys Holt's Empty Orchestra creates a safe space to embrace both the wild, diva-like highs and deep, uncomfortable feelings of cringe inherent to karaoke (13 SEP)

Set against a backdrop of a nation that continues to bask in the light of its colonial legacy, hooked on profits despite the costs, White Sun by Will Dickie collides with the past in the here and now of a human nervous system (15 SEP)

Dance Body by internationally acclaimed writer and performer Yolanda Mercy challenges what being a plus sized body means in the contemporary dance world; reconnecting with her dance roots and drawing on the challenges faced by plus sized people in formal training and on the dance floor. In a joyous fusion of theatre and contemporary dance, she's reclaiming space for plus sized bodies in dance (20 - 21 SEP)

Shuffle by renowned choreographer and founder of the The Chomondeleys Lea Anderson takes audiences on a time-bending trip through a night out, presenting moments whose order and length are selected by them. Combining dynamic hip hop and street dance forms from three thrilling dance artists and a dance floor soundtrack, Shuffle contains the element of surprise; gratifying, thrilling, and risky by turns (24 SEP)

Mapping Gender by The Place's Work Place Artist Anders Duckworth in collaboration with sound artist Kat Austen is a multisensory exhibition of dance, image, scent, sound and research. Mapping Gender looks at landscapes, the way we draw borders and create boundaries on maps to carve up geographical space whilst also asking us to explore how we look at the body and how we use gender to carve and divide people (28 SEP)

Scottish Dance Theatre's latest creation Ray by Brussels-based choreographer Meytal Blanaru explores the phenomena of 'Emergence'. Drawing on this phenomenon, Ray ventures on a quest for a deep, collective, shared physical experience, into a space where people can potentially meet, in a different way (30 SEP - 1 OCT)

Seke Chimutengwende's It begins in darkness is a dance full of ghosts: an environment for processing the fear, anger and confusion which arise from the histories of slavery and colonialism that haunt the present. In this stark, stripped back performance, five dancers move through mysterious and experimental rites of passage, channeling past, present and future tensions through their bodies and voices (4 OCT)

Georgia Tegou & Michalis Theophanous offer a trip to a metaphorical universe in the UK premiere of the captivating new work Reverie, part of Dance Umbrella Festival 2022. Fusing movement and visual arts, the acclaimed duo invite audiences into their signature 'dance-as-design' creations, conjuring a 'fantasy-like' world where characters evoke a surreal and swirling dreamlike state. Drawing inspiration from Lewis Carol's Alice and Carl Jung's theories on the subconscious, Tegou and Theophanous create connections between the known and the unfamiliar, blurring the line between real and imaginary (7 - 8 OCT)

See what noise feels like in Nua Dance's NOISE, a raw and intimate immersive performance for Deaf and hearing audiences. Take a sensory dive into different perceptions of noise inspired by the lived experiences of the performers as people who don't conform to social norms set up by ableism and heteronormativity. NOISEis a visceral, trippy journey of self-discovery (11 - 12 OCT)

Prehension Blooms is an immersive performance experience by internationally renowned company Neon Dance, exploring relationships and themes of companionship and loneliness. Conceived by choreographer and director Adrienne Hart, (Empathy 2016, Puzzle Creature 2019), Prehension Blooms features insect-like robots aka 'hōki-mon' (rake monsters), designed and built by Bristol Robotics Lab in collaboration with award-winning visual artist Ana Rajcevic (14 - 15 OCT)

Bringing the infectious energy of music gigs to dance, the album by SAY is a fusion of great music, personal stories, and collaborations with a range of exciting new artists. the album features fast-paced and slick dance routines to incredible music tracks from artists including UK beatbox champion MC Zani; the unapologetic and raw Juliana Yazbeck; stunning spoken-word artist Holly Williams; South Africa's hottest new duo Tina Redmxn & L Tune 'Chillin' and more. This is where music gigs and dance collide, leaving you feeling hyped-up and inspired (19 - 20 OCT)

Join the party as sound, colour and movement combine to take family audiences into a limitless world of imagination. In DO RE MI KA DO by Jenia Kasatkina and De Stilte presented by Dance Umbrella, children are encouraged to play, and creativity knows no boundaries. Through humour and fun, DO RE MI KA DOexplores the connection between movement and sound. As sound becomes colour and dance turns into music, watch the world grow into wondrous adventure (22 OCT)

Born to Exist: The Woman I Know is choreographer Joseph Toonga's third part of his nationally acclaimed trilogy that invites change, and a sense of overcoming stigmas society holds towards ethnic minorities. This work brings together a powerhouse of creatives: lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, an original score from Michael 'Mikey J' Asante and dramaturg Peggy Olislaegers and provides the platform for ultimate activism (25 - 26 OCT)

Is This A Dance? is a question that Eva and Lola of LAVAELO explore in this performance suitable for children and their grown-ups, where they let their bodies take the lead and imagination run riot through playful games and endless questions. Expect energetic movements and abrupt pauses, whales, dinosaurs, turning planets and talking computers in absurd situations! This is a show for anyone who has ever found joy in mindlessly moving to music like nobody's watching (28 - 29 OCT)

Igor x Moreno's acclaimed BEAT starts from questioning what it means to be part of a generation that was brought up with the promise of endless possibilities. BEAT is about how we identify ourselves, how we recognise (or not) ourselves in others and how we are able to project multiple images of ourselves. We now imagine BEAT as a celebration of the fatigue, pain and uncertainty of deciding day by day - moment by moment - who we are (1 NOV)

Far From Home (FFH) by Alleyne Dance is a hard-hitting, atmospheric, abstract narrative dance production exploring the topic of immigration. Performed by six dance artists and a supporting cast of non-professional movers from Scatter, The Place's adult company, the performance ensemble highlights the emotional and mental stresses of migrant families, as well as unpicking the meaning of tolerance and practice of integration and the impact on the communities where migrants 'settle' (4 - 5 NOV)

Timely, gritty dance theatre with autobiographical testimonials, DROWNTOWN by Rhiannon Faith Companygives voice to the vulnerable and unheard. With tenderness and honesty, DROWNTOWN holds up a mirror to a society at tipping point. Choreographer Rhiannon Faith makes socially conscious work that raises awareness and lobbies for change. She asks here how we can champion authentic belonging for every person and save them from drowning (10 NOV)

Rooted in African and contemporary culture, ACE dance and music has collaborated with two internationally acclaimed Black male choreographers Serge Aimé Coulibaly and Vincent Mantsoe to present UNKNOWNREALMS, a double bill that evocatively portrays a picture of the world and what is happening now. The Night Before Tomorrow... and MANA will be presented as part of this bill, and examine the past and present with consciousness and contemporary sensibility (12 NOV)

Hold Tight by Vincent Dance Theatre explores the impact of separation on family relationships. With two teenagers and four adults on stage and testimonies from care-experienced young people embedded in the work, Vincent Dance Theatre's production explores home, family and belonging and considers how, when we long for intimacy and connection, sometimes we just have to Hold Tight (15 - 16 NOV)

Emilyn Claid, queer dance artist in her 7th decade, presents a new solo performance developed in collaboration with choreographers Heidi Rustgaard and Florence Peake around the theme of transformation. Moving between clay foot and creature, therapist and hunter, cruising and crumbling, Emilyn Claid, Untitled, playfully embodies queering and ageing, teasing perceptions of what's real and what's imagined (23 NOV)

This December, Anatomical invites audiences to check into their incredible imaginary hotel and join in the revelry and laughter at the sumptuous winter feast in the grand ballroom. Snowed In is a glistening family show by the award-winning duo behind the creation of The Buildy-uppy Dance Show, The Doodle Dance Showand MidSummerland: Anna Williams and Tom Roden (14 - 24 DEC)