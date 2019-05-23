The National Ballet of Canada Announces Casting for PHYSICAL THINKING

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the casting for Physical Thinking, an all William Forsythe programme featuring the company premieres of The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude and Approximate Sonata 2016, with the return of The Second Detail. Physical Thinking opens the National Ballet's Summer Season June 1 - 8, 2019 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude, a demanding work created in 1996 for Forsythe's Ballet Frankfurt company, is set to the final movement of Schubert's Ninth Symphony with costumes by Stephen Galloway. The opening night performance on June 1 will feature Principal Dancers Jillian Vanstone, Naoya Ebe and Harrison James, First Soloist Chelsy Meiss and Corps de Ballet member Calley Skalnik.

Approximate Sonata 2016 is set to a minimalist piano score by Forsythe's long-time collaborator, Thom Willems, with costumes by Mr. Galloway. The opening night performance of Approximate Sonata 2016, which Forsythe has called "an essay on the nature of pas de deux in the mid-20th century", will feature Principal Dancers Sonia Rodriguez and Svetlana Lunkina, First Soloists Hannah Fischer and Tanya Howard, Second Soloists Christopher Gerty, Spencer Hack and Félix Paquet and Corps de Ballet member Kota Sato.

Quintessentially Forsythe, The Second Detail was originally created for The National Ballet of Canada in 1991 to music by Mr. Willems. Rigorous and playful, the work experiments with tempo, group dynamics and symmetry, examining the meaning of ballet.

