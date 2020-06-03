The Mickaël Spinnhirny Agency Presents ON THE MATTER OF FLOWERS - A Live Dance Show

The Mickaël Spinnhirny Agency brings together four choreographers and two dancers to create a live performance without artistic concessions.

In order to bring performing arts to life as we know and love them, that is to say on stage, live and in front of a live audience, the Mickaël Spinnhirny Agency approached choreographers Andrea Peña, Christophe Garcia, Dominique Porte and Ismaël Mouaraki to create a show in four movements, each connected to the other by a common theme and its performers. To ensure that social distancing is respected without depriving oneself of physical proximity, which is an integral part of dancing, on stage and real-life couple Daphnée Laurendeau and Danny Morissette were chosen to be part of this unique creation. The public will soon be able to witness the virtuosity of these dancers through four different choreographic styles.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, artists suddenly found themselves alone and cut-off from their creative momentums. It was then that the idea of a creation that was both safe and of great quality came to Lydie Revez and Mickaël Spinnhirny, co-directors of the agency: "The crisis has enabled us to see more than ever that digital tools can be used to create art. However, creating in confinement does not mean that the artists's works must be dedicated solely to the Web. Performing arts must innovate in the current difficult context but transforming art into virtual formats is not the answer to everything. We can continue to create differently, as artists primarily know how to do best."

Moreover, this project is a breath of fresh air for the four participating choreographers, because despite their notoriety and their multiple individual experiences, they never had the chance to collaborate in the past, and certainly not in these very particular conditions. With this project, the Mickaël Spinnhirny Agency is contributing to breaking the isolation of its artists while working on a show that will truly give back meaning to the term "performance arts"-an unexpected, atypical and stimulating opportunity.

Four artistic minds and accomplices come together to question and deepen the concepts and notions of human contact to create On the Matter of Flowers. It is the unique marriage of four different and complementary choreographic universes: the raw, rigorous and visceral creative energy of Andrea Peña; the intimate, sensitive and sparkling signature of Christophe Garcia; the physical, organic and urban intensity of Ismaël Mouaraki; and the poetic, whimsical and intuitive style of Dominique Porte.

On the Matter of Flowers is a tribute to dance performers who were suddenly cut-off from what makes them live and vibrate. Daphnée Laurendeau and Danny Morissette, performers, dancers, but also a real-life couple, accepted to embark on the adventure of this most singular creative process. It is so rare to see two performers exploring four distinct choreographic languages in a single work. The piece will speak about our connection with intimacy, love, touch-a subject that has become almost taboo in these troubled and troubling times-to evade the senses and reclaim freedom.

The On the Matter of Flowers tour is built in a creative and evolving way. Partners sign a "promise of engagement", which offers more flexibility and maintains a high level of trust between the two parties. Thus, the show will be ready to be presented as soon as theatres reopen so that establishments are not forced to commit to a date without knowing when they will actually be able to welcome their audiences again.

As of today, everyone will be able to closely follow the creation of the piece thanks to an online creation journal, which will constantly be updated, regularly giving new insights of the work to the public.

L'Agora de la danse has already committed to presenting the piece in Montreal. Other confirmations will be announced soon.

Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You