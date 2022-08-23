The Mark Morris Dance Group Will Host Annual Open House at The Mark Morris Dance Center

The Mark Morris Dance Group will invite the community back to the Mark Morris Dance Center to make BOLD Connections at its 2022-2023 school year Open House! This all-day event provides a free sampling of a wide array of programming, including dance and music classes for children, teens, and families.

In addition to free classes, Open House will offer a performance featuring the Mark Morris Dance Group, Arts Immersion, Student Company, and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and mingle with faculty and staff, register for children and teen classes, tour the Dance Center, and enjoy refreshments. MMDG will also host a ceremony to unveil the renaming of one of the Dance Center studios in dedication to Mark Morris's mother, Maxine Morris.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles and use the Dance Center's water fountains. To promote environmental sustainability, disposable plastic bottles of water will not be provided but will be available for purchase from our vending machines. Please see the Visit the Dance Center webpage for information on COVID-19 policies, accessibility, and more. The MMDG staff welcomes community members to reach out directly to the Dance Center for any additional accessibility needs or questions to ensure full participation in Open House programming.

All events are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged, with suggested donation to support MMDG's ongoing free community programming. A full schedule of Open House events is available online at mmdg.org.