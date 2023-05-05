The Limón Dance Company To Perform At Green-Wood This Month

Exploring The Underworld: The Limón Dance Company At Green-Wood will take place on May 18th , 7:00pm - 8:30pm and May 19th, 7:00pm - 8:30pm.

The internationally acclaimed Limón Dance Company presents an immersive and unforgettable experience set amid Green-Wood's historic landscape. Beloved works from the company's repertoire, reflecting themes of death, remembrance, and the celebration of life, have been specially selected for this first-ever performance at the Cemetery.

The highlight of the evening is Orfeo, a powerful retelling of the Greek classic about loss and the boundless potential of love, choreographed in 1972 by Limón as an ode to his late wife, Pauline Lawrence. This unique evening is sure to enthrall long-time dance fans and new audiences alike.

The Limón Dance Company, founded in 1946 by dancer and choreographer José Limón, has been at the vanguard of dance since its inception. The first dance group to tour internationally under the auspices of the State Department, and first modern dance company to perform at Lincoln Center in New York, it has performed twice at The White House. The José Limón Dance Foundation, with Company and Institute, is the recipient of a 2008 National Medal of the Arts. José Limón has a special place in American culture for a social awareness that transcended distinct groups to address how we all search for commonality. His works continue to influence the evolution of the art form with their arresting visual clarity, theatricality, and rhythmic and musical life.

Price: $40, and $35 for members.

Green-Wood

500 25th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11

(718) 210-3080

info@green-wood.com