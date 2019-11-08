The Joyce to Present New York Premiere of NEW WORK FOR GOLDBERG VARIATIONS

Two of the most in-demand artists lend their distinct talents and nuanced understanding to a centuries-old composition in the New York premiere of New Work for Goldberg Variations. Presented by The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director), the collaborative work from Pam Tanowitz and Simone Dinnerstein-performed by Dinnerstein and Pam Tanowitz Dance-will play The Joyce Theater from December 10-15. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

With the New York premiere of New Work for Goldberg Variations, The Joyce welcomes the unparalleled talents of white-hot choreographer Pam Tanowitz and acclaimed pianist Simone Dinnerstein for an intoxicating celebration of the union between music and dance. Widely considered one of the foremost Bach interpreters of her generation, Dinnerstein plays her award-winning, Billboard chart-topping take on the demanding score live on stage alongside the seven dancers of Pam Tanowitz Dance. The company's namesake choreographer lends her trademark unflinching abstractions of classical and popular dance to create a delightful evening full of interplay of rhythm and style. Together, Tanowitz and Dinnerstein translate the intricate score into movement in a way that New Work for Goldberg Variations radically redefines how a dance and music collaboration comes to be.

Pam Tanowitz is a celebrated New York-based choreographer and collaborator known for her unflinchingly post-modern treatment of classical dance vocabulary. In 2000, she founded Pam Tanowitz Dance to explore dance-making with a consistent community of dancers. In January 2019, Tanowitz was named the first-ever choreographer in residence at the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing arts at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York. In May 2019, she received an Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. In 2016, Tanowitz was presented with the Juried Bessie Award for "using form and structure as a vehicle for challenging audiences to think, to feel, to experience movement; for pursuing her uniquely poetic and theatrical vision with astounding rigor and focus." Other honors include an Outstanding Production Bessie Award for Be in the Gray With Me, a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Hodder Fellowship from Princeton University, a fellowship at the Center for Ballet and the Arts at NYU, BAC Cage Cunningham Fellowship, and a 2016-2017 City Center Choreography Fellow. She has been commissioned by The Joyce Theater, The Kennedy Center, Bard Summerscape Festival, Vail International Dance Festival, New York Live Arts, The Guggenheim Museum's Works & Process, Danspace Project, Jacob's Pillow, and many more. Tanowitz has created or set work for many notable companies, including The Martha Graham Dance Company, Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, New York City Ballet, City Center's Fall for Dance, and New York Theater Ballet, and has been a guest choreographer at Barnard College, Princeton University, Rutgers University, Marymount Manhattan College, and Purchase College.

Simone Dinnerstein first attracted attention in 2007 with her self-produced recording of Bach's Goldberg Variations. It was a remarkable success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Classical chart in its first week of sales and was named to many "Best of 2007" lists, including The New York Times and The New Yorker, as well as receiving the prestigious Diapason d'Or in France. Since 2007, Dinnerstein has released eight additional albums, with repertoire ranging from Beethoven to Ravel, all of which have topped the Billboard Classical charts. She has performed worldwide, including at Carnegie Hall, Boston's Symphony Hall, Vienna Konzerthaus, Berlin Philharmonie, Sydney Opera House, Seoul Arts Center, and London's Wigmore Hall; in numerous festivals, such as Mostly Mozart, and the Aspen, Verbier, and Ravinia Festivals; and in performances with countless symphonies and orchestra, including Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Tokyo Symphony, and many more. She has played concerts throughout the U.S. for the Piatigorsky Foundation, and organization dedicated to bringing classical music to non-traditional venues. In 2009, Dinnerstein founded Neighborhood Classics, a concert series open to the public and hosted by New York public schools to raise funds for their music education programs. She also created a program called Bachpacking, in which she takes a digital keyboard to elementary school classrooms, helping young children get close to the music she loves. A winner of Astral Artists' National Auditions, she is a graduate of The Juilliard School and currently serves on the faculty of the Mannes School of Music.





