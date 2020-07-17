The Joyce Theater Announces Remaining Digital Programming for Summer 2020

The Joyce Theater Foundation announced today the remaining digital programming for Summer 2020 on its acclaimed streaming platform, JoyceStream. A diverse selection of extraordinary dance by Kyle Abraham, Shantala Shivalingappa, Urban Bush Women, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet will round out The Joyce's presentation of streaming performances this season. While access to all of The Joyce's online resources is free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to The Joyce's current operations and will help to ensure the future of New York City's diverse dance landscape. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

JoyceStream features a selection of full-length performances from artists and companies from current and past Joyce seasons. The platform is part of The Joyce's Bring Dance Home collection of curated digital performances, interviews, podcasts, films, and classes aimed at bringing dance-loving audiences together from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Upcoming performances on JoyceStream

A.I.M

Meditation: A Silent Prayer

Thursday, July 16 at 7pm through Friday, August 14 at 10am

Available for a month this summer will be A.I.M's Meditation: A Silent Prayer, by founding artistic director Kyle Abraham in collaboration with the A.I.M dancers. Set to a text, composed, and read by Carrie Mae Weems, with scenic design by Titus Kaphar, Abraham's influence for this 2018 work was the incessant police brutality and the deaths of countless African Americans at the hands of law enforcement. Two years later, amidst the recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks, Meditation remains just as poignant, challenging, and powerful as when it premiered.

Shantala Shivalingappa

Bhairava

Thursday, July 30 at 7pm through Friday, August 28 at 10am

Bhairava, a stellar 13-minute site-specific work on film starring international superstar Shantala Shivalingappa, will be available for streaming from July 30 - August 28. In this piece, accompanied by a deeply evocative musical score by Ramesh Jetty, and influenced by the unique energy of the ancient site of Hampi, where it was shot, Shivalingappa embodies the presence and energy of Bhairava. With her technical mastery and refined expressivity, she alternates between moments of precise symbolic gestures and more abstract body-language surging from the powerful persona of Bhairava, creating a vivid incarnation of the deity. The film is directed by Marlene Millar and Philip Szporer(Mouvement Perpétuel).

Urban Bush Women

Women's Resistance

Thursday, August 13 at 7pm through Friday, August 21 at 10am

For one week only, beginning Thursday, August 13 at 7pm, The Joyce will stream Urban Bush Women performing Women's Resistance, excerpted from the evening-length work les écailles de la mémoire (Scales of Memory), choreographed by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar and Germaine Acogny of Compagnie Jant Bi (Senegal) and scored by Fabrice Bouillon-LaForest with Frederic Bobin. A call to collective action, Women's Resistance embodies Women's power, resilience, and relentless pursuit for liberation and justice. This iconic work especially resonates today, fusing power and grace around truths that bind us all.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Bach 25

Thursday, August 27 at 7pm through Tuesday, September 8 at 10am

The final streaming performance of The Joyce's 2020 Summer season will be Complexions performing its lively Bach 25. Set to the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and Carl Phillip Emanuel Bach, Dwight Rhoden's Bach 25, created in 2018 to commemorate Complexions 25th Anniversary season, is a festive, athletic, neo- classical work in the signature style of Complexions. Romantic, playful, and intensely physical, Bach 25 celebrates the union of music and movement.

ABOUT A.I.M

A.I.M is a contemporary dance company under the artistic direction of award-winning choreographer Kyle Abraham, the proud recipient of a 2017-18 Joyce Creative Residency, 2016 Doris Duke Award, 2012 United States Fellowship, and several coveted Princess Grace awards including the 2018 Statue Award. In 2013 he was named MacArthur Fellow. Over the past several years, Abraham has created several works for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, including Untitled America and Another Night. Prior to choreographing The Runaway for New York City Ballet's 2018 Fall Fashion Gala, Abraham created a pas de deux for himself and renowned dancer, Wendy Whelan, for her Restless Creature film and live performance. In Fall 2019, he choreographed Ash, a solo work for American Ballet Theater Principal Dancer Misty Copeland; Only The Lonely, a newly commissioned work for Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, and The Bystander, a new commission for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, to rave reviews. Abraham is a Visiting Professor in Residence at UCLA.

ABOUT SHANTALA SHIVALINGAPPA

Since her childhood, Shantala Shivalingappa shares her time between Madras, where she was born, and Paris, where she grew up. She was trained in classical Indian dance at a young age by her mother, dancer Savitry Nair, and then by her Master Vempati Chinna Satyam, in the Kuchipudi style. Since age 13, she has worked with some of the greatest artists of our times: Maurice Béjart, Peter Brook, Bartabas, Pina, and Amagatsu. Today, internationally acclaimed as a rare dancer, she is an ambassador for Kuchipudi, sharing her passion for this style across the globe. She was the first to earn a Bessie Award in New-York (2013) for a South-Asian style. Shantala shares her time between touring with her solos and expanding her own choreographic work in the Kuchipudi style. Passionate about human encounters and the artistic journey they trigger, she also revels in collaborating with various artists in the exploration of dance, music and theatre.

ABOUT URBAN BUSH WOMEN

Urban Bush Women (UBW) burst onto the dance scene in 1984, with bold, demanding and exciting works that brought under-told stories to life through the art and vision of its award-winning Founder, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar. The Company weaves contemporary dance, music, and text with the history, culture, and spiritual traditions of the African Diaspora under the organizational artistic direction of Zollar and Co-Artistic Directors of the Company, Chanon Judson and Samantha Speis. Off the concert stage, UBW has developed an extensive community engagement program, BOLD (Builders, Organizers, and Leaders through Dance). UBW's largest community engagement project is its Summer Leadership Institute (SLI). This 10-day intensive training program connects dance professionals with community-based artists/activists in a learning experience to leverage the arts as a vehicle for civic engagement. UBW launched the Choreographic Center Initiative (CCI) in January 2016. The CCI supports the development of women choreographers of color and other underheard voices.

ABOUT COMPLEXIONS

Founded in 1994 by acclaimed choreographer Dwight Rhoden and legendary dancer Desmond Richardson Complexionshas appeared around the world including The Joyce Theater, Lincoln Center, BAM, the Kennedy Center, major European dance festivals including Italy's Festival of Dance, the Isle De Dance Festival in Paris, the Maison De La Dance Festival in Lyon, and the Holland Dance Festival, among others. In 2006, Complexions began its successful Dance Intensive program, spanning multiple cities and serving over 1000 students annually. In the almost 30 years since its inception, The company's foremost innovation is that dance should be about removing boundaries, not reinforcing them. Whether it be the limiting traditions of a single style, period, venue, or culture, Complexions transcends them all, creating an open, continually evolving form of dance that reflects the movement of our world-and all its constituent cultures-as an interrelated whole.

