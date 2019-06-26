The Joyce Presents Maria Kochetkova's CATCH HER IF YOU CAN

Internationally adored ballet star Maria Kochetkova will return to The Joyce Theater this summer with her own program, Catch Her If You Can, a Joyce Theater Production from July 16-21. Presented by The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director), this culmination of Kochetkova's first year as an independent dance artist will feature both new works by emerging choreographers and pieces by renowned artists. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$75, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Following 11 lauded seasons as a Principal with San Francisco Ballet-simultaneously juggling the same role at American Ballet Theatre for two seasons-Maria Kochetkova bid adieu to company life and set out to blaze a new trail. Now, at the end of her first year as a freelance dance artist, she brings her friends and colleagues from top ballet companies around the world to The Joyce Theater in a program all her own, Catch Her If You Can. David Dawson, former Resident Choreographer for Dutch National Ballet; former director of both Ballet Frankfurt and his own eponymous company, William Forsythe; ballerina and dance creator Drew Jacoby; international choreographer Marco Goecke; and San Francisco Ballet choreographer and Corps de Ballet dancer Myles Thatcher all lend their choreographic talents to pieces that brilliantly showcase the grace and style that have made Kochetkova one of the most in-demand dancers in the world. Rounding out the evening is an evocative new solo for "Masha" (as she is affectionately called by those closest to her), created by conceptual dance maker Jérôme Bel, offering audiences a rare look at the inner life of a dance superstar.

The complete program for Catch Her If You Can is as follows:

Bach Duet (from New Suite) by William Forsythe Maria Kochetkova, Sebastian Kloborg

Painting Greys by Myles Thatcher Carlo Di Lanno

Tué by Marco Goecke Drew Jacoby

Degunino by Marcos Morau Maria Kochetkova

Swan Lake Pas de Deux by David Dawson Sofiane Sylve, Carlo Di Lanno

Rachel, Nevada by Drew Jacoby Maria Kochetkova, Drew Jacoby

At the End of the Day by David Dawson Maria Kochetkova, Sebastian Kloborg

Masha Machine by Jérôme Bel Maria Kochetkova





