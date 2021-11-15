The International Association of Blacks in Dance in partnership with STEPS on Broadway presents EVOLVE | new york, a three-day regional dance summit open and designed for dance practitioners, students, professionals, studio owners, and more, to share their love for dance and expand their technical proficiency and knowledge of the art form through a weekend of dance classes and a symposia, Friday, November 19 - Sunday, November 21, 2021. In-person dance classes are $25, virtual classes are $17, and the symposia is free. For more information and to register, please visit iabdassociation.org/evolve.

EVOLVE | new york brings dance back to the studio and responds directly to IABD member's request for increased regional access to programming. "We are excited to convene for the first time in-person after almost two years following the onset of the global pandemic. Guided by our partnering organizations and New York City COVID-19 protocols, we come together with caution and care. Please be sure to follow all rules and regulations because we can't wait to see you on the dance floor," says Denise Saunders Thompson, IABD President & CEO.

EVOLVE | new york Schedule - All times displayed in EST

Friday, November 19, 2021

6:30-8pm - Derick Grant, Advanced Tap

7:30-9pm - Yancy Greene, Open Hip Hop

Saturday, November 20, 2021

2:45-4:15pm - Jamal Gaines, Beginner Contemporary Modern

2:45-4:15pm - Alicia Lundren and Jacie Scott, Open Precision Dance (Virtual Only)

3:15-4:45pm - Milton Myers, Intermediate/Advanced Modern/Horton

4:15-5:45pm - Maleek Washington, Intermediate/Advanced Contemporary

5:15-6:45pm - Caleb Smith, Beginner Hip Hop

6:15-7:45pm - Hope Boykin, Intermediate Modern

Sunday, November 21, 2021

12:15pm-1:45pm - Courtney Sauls, Intermediate Theater Dance

12:45pm-2:15pm - Lloyd Culbreath, Intro to Fosse Jazz

2:00-3:30pm - Tiffany Rea-Fisher, Intermediate/Advanced Contemporary Modern

3:00-4:30pm - Lead Tubbs, Intermediate Jazz

3:45-5:15pm - Briana Reed, Intermediate Ballet

4:15-5:45pm - Lloyd Knight, Intermediate Graham

4:45-6:15pm - Jah'meek Williams, Intermediate Hip Hop

5:45-7:15pm - Germaine Goodson, Intermediate Tap

EVOLVE | new york Symposia

Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 6pm

Free, In-Person, Livestreamed

Creators and Administrators of Art

Arts administration utilizes the tools of business to support art, artists, and audiences. This panel conversation discusses the artist's perspective on transitioning from creative practice into administration and/or the study and academic preparation for a career in the arts. Join us for a conversation with industry players to learn how and when they chose their current career path.

*All events are in-person & virtual. Schedule subject to change.