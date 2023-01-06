The International Association Of Blacks In Dance Announces Teachers For On The 1 | A Dance Class Series

The International Association of Blacks in Dance has announced the world-renowned dance faculty and celebrated instructors for on the 1 | a dance class series from January 26-28, 2023 at various times from 10:30am-6:00pm at Canada's National Ballet School. Classes are being offered across over a dozen different genres for levels ranging from beginner to advanced. Tuition is $20USD per class for IABD members and $25USD per class for non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://www.iabdassociation.org/page/onthe1toronto-schedule.

This weekend of technical training and innovative methodologies creates an environment of exploration and meaningful inter-generational exchange. And this perfect dance experience continues the IABD tradition of maintaining aesthetic integrity of all forms, genres, methods and styles that have influenced, transformed, and advanced the art of dance and its history. Dedicated to the global dance community, on the 1 is the ultimate destination for dancers around the globe!

The lineup of on the 1 instructors includes:

Thursday, January 26

Janine Beckles (Graham, Intermediate)

Dr. RAS Mikey (Michael) Courtney (African Caribbean, Intermediate)

Nena Gilreath (Ballet, Advanced)

Kareem Goodwin (Horton, Intermediate)

Tristan Grannum (Ballet, Intermediate/Advanced)

Quynn Johnson (Tap, Advanced)

Ryan Johnson (Step, General)

Waverly Lucas & Nena Gilreath (Pas de Deux, Intermediate)

Cleo Parker Robinson (CleoDance, Intermediate)

DeShona Pepper Roberson (Liturgical, General)

Radio City Rockettes (Precision, Intermediate)

Tiffany Rea-Fisher (Contemporary Modern, Intermediate)

Kieron Sargeant (African Caribbean, General)

Marc Spaulding (Modern, Advanced)

Vincent Thomas (Contemporary Modern, Advanced)

Jah'Meek Williams (Hip Hop, Advanced/Intermediate)

Friday, January 27

Sale Almirante Alberto (African, General)

Allyne Gartrell (Contemporary/Allynism, Intermediate)

Tristan Grannum (Ballet, Intermediate/Advanced)

Edz Gyamfi (Hip Hop, Intermediate)

Regina Perry-Carr (West African, Advanced)

Keith Prater (Tap, Intermediate)

Dr. Patricia Reid-Merritt (Dunham, Intermediate)

Tyrell Rolle (Jazz, Intermediate)

Janice Rosario (Contemporary, Advanced)

Nicholas Rose (Ballet Repertoire, Intermediate)

Nile Russell (Modern, Intermediate)

Quianna Simpson (Traditional West African, Intermediate)

Maxwell Waterman (Horton Ballet Fusion, Intermediate)

Saturday, January 28

Gary Abbott (Modern, Intermediate)

Germaul Barnes (Contemporary - Joyé, Intermediate)

Shirley Black Brown (Graham, Intermediate)

Crystal Frazier (Hip Hop, Advanced)

Ama Gora (Modern, Intermediate)

Michelle Grant-Murray (Afro Fusion, Intermediate)

Kamali Hill (Contemporary, Advanced)

Ishmael Konney (Afro-dance, General)

Marlayna Locklear (Jazz, Intermediate)

Samantha McLoughlin (Horton, Intermediate)

Daniel Keith Morrison aka "Keith the God" (Hip Hop, Advanced)

Kristen Stevenson (Ballet, Advanced)

Dr. L'Antoinette Stines (L'Antech, General)

Jah'Meek Williams (Hip Hop, Advanced/Intermediate)

Every year, the series kicks off at the Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance before making stops in member cities around the United States and abroad. Now in its 33rd year, the 2023 conference will beheld from January 25-29, 2023 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

About The International Association of Blacks in Dance

For 30 years, The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) has preserved and promoted dance by people of African ancestry or origin and has assisted and increased opportunities for artists in advocacy, audience development, education, funding, networking, performance, philosophical dialogue, and touring. IABD serves a diverse, national and international membership of agents and managers, dance companies and studios, educators and educational institutions, individual artists, researchers, and supporters of the Dance field. iabdassociation.org