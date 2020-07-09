The Florida Ballet Isn't Giving Up Hope; Presenting Virtual Classes, and Making Plans For the Future

The Florida Ballet purchased its own performance space less than a year ago, a 30,000-square-foot facility bought for $1.55 million. That same month, Hurricane Dorian came close to hitting the area, and six months later, the Ballet shut down due to the health crisis. But, the company is still holding on, Jacksonville Business Journal reports.

"I remember we were saying goodbye to the kids on March 7, saying 'See you in a week,' and knowing that when we were coming back, we were going into production week," said Executive Director Martha Lemire. "We never came back, which was very sad."

The Ballet was set to perform Cinderella in November, and while the performance isn't cancelled yet, Lemire said "we're holding our breath."

In addition to the postponed productions, Lemire estimated the Ballet lost approximately $100,000 of revenue between March and May.

The company offered donation-based classes, which helped bring in some revenue.



"I think that it's going to be tough going forward. A lot of people are still out there hurting and out of work," Lemire said.

The Ballet has prepared contingency plans for the future, including returning to virtual classes, virtual performances, and fundraisers, if in-person performances continue to be impossible.



"We're looking at any kind of virtual opportunities that we might be able to do if we have to," Lemire said. "We're just taking it day by day and trying to see which model is going to suit the current climate."

Read more on Jacksonville Business Journal.

Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You