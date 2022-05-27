The Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival Continues with the LANDSCAPE by Elena Antoniou

The program of the 23rd Contemporary Dance Festival continues on Monday, 6th of June with the LANDSCAPE performance by Elena Antoniou, which has been selected as the Cypriot participation in the Festival.

In this solo performance, Elena Antoniou unapologetically demonstrates herself in order to highlight the personal experience as a collective landscape. She overexposes the female body with pleasure and extends the limit of spectacle by skillfully and intentionally inviting the gaze of the spectators. In LANDSCAPE, Antoniou creates the space and the environment for the political body to exist as deeply traumatized, yet superficially sexual.

Elena Antoniou is a dance and performance artist from Cyprus. She graduated from the Greek National School of Dance and the London Contemporary Dance School "The Place" as a member of the Edge dance company. She was a scholarship recipient at Koula Pratsika Foundation and the Danceweb Programme at ImpulsTanz Vienna. Her work has been presented in Berlin, Athens and Tel Aviv in collaboration with organisations such as Onassis Stegi, Marina Abramovic Institute, NEON Greece and Athens and Epidaurus Festival. She has also collaborated, as a choreographer and movement director, with theatre directors and companies in Greece and Cyprus. Since 2021 she has been collaborating with internationally recognised artist and choreographer Maria Hassabi. She received the Choreography Award at Cyprus Theatre Awards in 2008 for the play Diary of a mad man, and was nominated for the same award in 2011 for the play Beckettx5.

Conceived, choreographed and performed by: Elena Antoniou

Music & Sound design: Stavros Gasparatos

Art Direction: Christos Kyriakides

Dramaturgy: Odysseas I. Konstantinou

Lighting design: Vasilis Petinaris

Photo by: Stelios Kallinikou

Graphics: Nikos Stephou

Prοject coordinator: Loukia Vassiliou

Suitable for +16

www.elenantoniou.art