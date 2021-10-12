The Bessies Announce Recipients of the 2021 NY Dance and Performance Awards

The NY Dance and Performance Awards, The Bessies, New York City's premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field, announced the 2021 Bessie Award recipients tonight at the 37th annual Bessie Awards ceremony, held again this year on the virtual stage.

The ceremony was preceded by the Bessies Angel Party honoring the incomparable Charmaine Warren for her extraordinary performing, curating, producing, teaching, and mentorship. Her vision and advocacy in dance is exemplary and revolutionary.

The Bessies ceremony included a video presentation of all of the nominated artists and works. The evening also included tributes to essential dance workers and all those who work behind the scenes and are central to making live and online performance happen in New York. Stories from the new #ArtistSupportStories, a social-media video campaign in which anyone in the community can lift up an individual, group, or organization from the dance community that supported them in some way during the pandemic, were also presented.

BAAD! founders, dancer/choreographer Arthur Avilés and writer and activist Charles Rice Gonzáles, presented choreographer, director, and producer George Faison with the 2021 Lifetime Achievement in Dance Award. The brilliant dance manager Pamela Green presented DanceAfrica with the 2021 Outstanding Service to the Field of Dance Award. Other presenters throughout the evening included Monica Bill Barnes, Tina Croll, Tess Dworman, nia love, Annie-B Parson, Antoine Roney, George Emilio Sanchez, and Bijayini Satpathy.

The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) will re-release its 44th annual DanceAfrica presentation titled Vwa Zanset Yo: Y'ap Pale N'ap Danse! ("Ancestral Voices...They Speak, We Dance!" in Haitian Creole) by streaming it for free on YouTube (BAMorg). The production features short dance films inspired by the characteristics of lwa, the divine spiritual forces in Haitian Vodou. The shorts include performances by the 2021 Bessies-nominated troupe The Fritzation Experience (Brooklyn), HaitiDansco (Cap Haïtien, Haiti), Rara Tou Limen (Oakland), Àṣẹ Dance Theatre Collective (Brooklyn), BAM/Restoration DanceAfrica Ensemble (Brooklyn), and DanceAfrica Spirit Walkers (Brooklyn). Brought back by popular demand following its May premiere, the performances will be available on BAM's YouTube channel starting on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The Bessies also honored those who died this past year. The In Memoriam segment was presented by Emmy and Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth, with vocal accompaniment by Samita Sinha.

All of the nominated artists received a $500 honorarium, courtesy of a grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.

The celebration continued at the Virtual Bessies Afterparty.