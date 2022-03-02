The Australian Ballet to Stream Three Extraordinary Story Ballets Live To Audiences Around The Globe

The Australian Ballet has announced three extraordinary new titles as part of its 2022 live stream series, "LIVE ON BALLET TV", under the guidance of Artistic Director David Hallberg. Kicking off the series with the first live stream to audiences around the world on March 8, 2022, the company returns to the stage resilient, invigorated and strong as they start their new season.

Leo Tolstoy's literary masterpiece, Anna Karenina, will be beamed live from Arts Centre Melbourne on March 8th, 2022. The Australian Ballet's entire 80-dancer troupe brings the agonies and ecstasies of Anna Karenina's turbulent life to screens masterfully through choreographer and former Bolshoi Ballet star Yuri Possokhov's innovative staging, elegant costumes, and powerfully dramatic choreography and music.

Anna Karenina is followed by choreographer Alexei Ratmansky's acclaimed Harlequinade on June 24th, a lively love story based on commedia dell'arte at its most joyful and humorous.

Finally, on October 18th, 2022, Shakespeare's eternal Romeo and Juliet is brought to life through John Cranko's production, called "a revelation" and one that binds artists and audiences in a profound emotional experience that will linger long after the curtain falls. (Daily Express)

Artistic Director David Hallberg says, "My second season as Artistic Director of The Australian Ballet is presented with an unwavering belief: there is great power in performance, even in the most challenging of times. With pride, our dancers will return to the stage, where they will show you that their commitment to this art form is stronger than ever before.

"We're so fortunate that we are able to present Romeo and Juliet, Anna Karenina and Harlequinade through our live streams, connecting to audiences around the world. We have worked so hard on getting these productions ready for the stage and to share with audiences globally with gratitude, energy and drive.""

Audiences will enjoy commentary throughout the programs from David Hallberg and other guests, as well as live interviews and behind-the-scenes footage exclusive to the live stream. Each live stream will be available to watch for 48 hours after the start of the performance, and can be accessed by any device. Tickets for all three productions are now available to purchase at www.australianballet.com.au/the-ballets/live- on-ballet-tv

