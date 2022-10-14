Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Australian Ballet Brings ROMEO AND JULIET To Audiences WorldWide With A Global Livestream

Two newly promoted Principal Dancers Sharni Spencer and Callum Linnane make their debuts in the leading roles for the live-stream.

Oct. 14, 2022  

The transcendent journey of the star-crossed lovers, and one of the most revered ballets of the 20th century, Romeo and Juliet, will be live-streamed from Arts Centre Melbourne to audiences all over the world on October 18, 2022.

After a 19-year hiatus, this highly acclaimed production of Romeo and Juliet created by choreographer John Cranko, returns to Australian stages, and will see dancers who have grown up watching their idols perform these highly coveted principal roles finally get the opportunity themselves.

The Australian Ballet's Artistic Director David Hallberg says, "Romeo and Juliet are some of the most cherished roles and coaching these talented dancers as they develop their own interpretations is extremely fulfilling."

John Cranko's Romeo and Juliet binds artist and audiences in a profound emotional experience that will linger long after the curtain falls. In the history of dance, there are only a handful of productions that translate Shakespeare's story of tragic love into compelling ballet form, and Cranko's majestic version, which premiered in 1962, is one of them.

"The audience becomes a part of the ballet when absorbing this masterpiece, as this famous tale unfolds before your eyes. Romeo and Juliet gives the dancers of The Australian Ballet the vehicle to tell a story of this power that resonates with all who witness it." Hallberg added

Celebrated for his symphonies, score of Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev created the Romeo and Juliet in 1935. As clearly as words could, the musical score lays out the story of ecstasy and tragedy. Prokofiev created this masterpiece for the Bolshoi Ballet, and despite interference from Stalin's officials and a rebellion from the Bolshoi's dancers, the score has proven itself a timeless treasure.

Jurgen Rose's set design captures the pageantry of medieval Verona, contrasting the heavy splendor of the aristocratic elder generation with the billowing fabrics of the young lovers' carefree abandon.

The passion and fire of first love between Romeo and Juliet transcends time. The young couple sacrifices everything to pursue their all-consuming love for one another. This heart-rending story, perfectly expressed through dance, will give audiences a journey they will never forget.

LIVESTREAM Tuesday 18 October at 7:30pm AEST, available for 48 hours from the start of the performance Tickets are $25. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://australianballet.com.au/performances/live-on-ballet-tv

