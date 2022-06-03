The American Tap Dance Foundation Presents THE 2022 TAP DANCE AWARDS Next Month

The American Tap Dance Foundation's TAP DANCE AWARDS will be presented Friday, July 8 at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street at 8 pm. The Awards ceremony will honor winners of this year's ATDF Hoofer and Tap Preservation awards, and induct new members into the Tap Dance Hall of Fame. The production will also include TAP FUTURE performances showing newly minted work from "Tap into Your Story," a highlight of the Tap City 2022 Residencies. Film clips, surprise guests and performances honoring this year's awardees will complete the evening.

The ATDF Tap Awards and Tap Future are featured events of Tap City, the NYC Tap Festival, returning July 4-10 for its 22nd year.

Winners of this year's ATDF Hoofer Award are DeWitt Fleming Jr. and Germaine Salsberg, in recognition of their inspiration to future generations and contributions to the art form. The 2022 Tap Preservation Award will be given to Yvonne Edwards for her role in advancing tap dance through presentation and preservation. The late Leonard Harper, Pete Nugent, Eddie Rector and Salt and Pepper are this year's inductees into the ATDF Tap Dance Hall of Fame, the only Tap Dance Hall of Fame focused exclusively on 20th and 21st century professional tap dancers. With its collection of photographs, biographies, and videos, the ATDF Hall of Fame is a colorful and diverse retrospective of America's seminal tap dance personalities.

Tap Future's "Tap Into Your Story" is a work incorporating dancers' individual experiences with the Covid pandemic. The ATDF team has explored and extracted material from dancer's personal journeys and stories. Tony Waag, ATDF Exec. Dir., is working with four choreographers, a psychotherapist, a poet, and live musicians in this choreographic journey. Pre-festival Zooms are included in the performance, with participants on stage also represented on film. The poet will take dancer experiences and create a narrative poem that is recited over the dance. Tap Into Your Story will be a comment on the last two and a half years being confined to Zoom, and being isolated and dealing with Covid.

TAP AWARDS AND "TAP FUTURE" PERFORMANCES - FRIDAY, JULY 8 AT 8PM

Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, NYC 10025

Tickets: https://www. symphonyspace.org/events/vp- tap-future-2

General $45 (In Advance) $50 (On-Site) Children 17 & under/Student/Senior: $25

Phone: 212-864-5400



TAP CITY, THE NEW YORK CITY TAP FESTIVAL will return Monday, July 4 through Sunday, July 10 for the 22nd year. Tap City 2022 events include a "Copasetic" Boat Ride (July 6), Tap Future performances and ATDF Tap Dance Awards (July 8) at Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, 2537 Broadway at 95th St, Rhythm in Motion concert (July 9) at Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, 2537 Broadway at 95th St) and the return of "Tap It Out," Tap City's live, public tap dance event in the middle of Times Square (July 10). Visit ATDF Events to learn more. For one week every July, New York City becomes TAP CITY!



The American Tap Dance Foundation was founded 37 years ago by tap master Charles "Honi" Coles, his protégée Brenda Bufalino, and the Foundation's current Artistic and Executive Director, Tony Waag with an ongoing commitment to establish and legitimize tap dance as a vital component of American dance through creation, presentation, education and preservation. ATDF is in a unique position as both a promoter of the new and preserver of the living history of tap dance.