The American Dance Guild Virtual Festival Week 9 Begins With Choreographers Jane Comfort and Eleo Pomare

Reaching into its archival treasure trove of rarely seen recordings of past events, The American Dance Guild continues their virtual offering 10 Years Over 10 Weeks, a rich collection of video performances of honorees and guest artists over the last ten years of ADG Performance Festivals.

The video stream, which runs for ten weeks, features works by 25 dance luminaries from ADG Festivals 2009-2019. Each of the Festival artists appear sequentially by year, running for one week. The live festival has been postponed this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The American Dance Guild's 10 Years Over 10 Weeks is available to stream on Vimeo and through the ADG website. The showings are free, with donations welcome. The full 10 Years Over 10 Weeks lineup is below.

From Dec. 7 through Dec. 13, the 2020 ADG Virtual Festival will stream Week Nine, a tribute to Jane Comfort and Eleo Pomare, honorees at American Dance Guild Festival 2018, "Visions - Then and Now."

Video footage each week will be live from 10am Monday to 11:59pm Sunday ET. To be shown on Week Nine:

JANE COMFORT

S/He (Video Excerpt, 1995)

Performers: Jane Comfort and Andre Shoals

UNDERGROUND RIVER (Excerpts, 1998)

Choreography: Jane Comfort

Music: Toshi Reagon

Puppet and Visual Elements: Basil Twist

Text: Jane Comfort

Costumes: Liz Prince

Performers: Leslie Cuyjet, Sean Donovan, Cynthia Svigals, Petra van Noort

