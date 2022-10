The American Dance Guild Performance Festival Returns To Ailey Citigroup Theater

The American Dance Guild will return to live performance with their yearly ADG PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL, their first live production since the Covid pandemic. Return, Renew, Rejoice! will take place over four evenings, Dec 1 - Dec 4 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 West 55th Street, in New York City. The work of 34 contemporary choreographers will be shown.

ADG Honors this year will go to choreographers Phyllis Lamhut and the late H.T. Chen, winners of ADG's Lifetime Achievement Award. An Award for Distinguished Service to the Field will be presented to Christine Jowers, founder of The Dance Enthusiast. Opening night, December 1, will feature all three ADG honorees, and will include an awards ceremony. Each honoree will show their work again over the Festival weekend. *Full lineup below.

The Festival will include a presentation of three historic modern dances. "Shuvi Nafshi" (Return O My Soul Unto Thee - 1947) by Hadassah, reconstructed by Steven Vendola will be performed by Mary Ford Sussman on Friday Dec. 2. "Pizzicati" (1916), a rarely seen work by Michio Ito, restaged by Bonnie Oda Homsey courtesy of Los Angeles Dance Foundation and licensed with the Michio Ito Foundation, Inc., will be performed by Kaoru Ikeda on Saturday Dec. 3 and Sunday Dec 4. In addition, "Concertino" (1955), with choreography by the late Pauline Koner, will be presented by Gwendolyn Bye's Dancefusion Company from Philadelphia and shown on Friday, December 2.

The ADG Festival's participating artists represent a wide variety of aesthetic and cultural voices, reflecting the broad spectrum of American dance life and the diverse character of dance today. Works by mature as well as emerging artists will be shown.

"We're excited to be back at Ailey LIVE. The ADG Festival is dedicated to presenting the range and diversity of expression in current dance art practice, and to remembering our historical modern dance roots. The Festival has always honored and presented the work of several modern dance legends, making our yearly program a vibrant blend of old and new," said Gloria McLean, ADG President.

The 2022 American Dance Guild Performance Festival thanks The Arnhold Foundation, The Harkness Foundation for Dance, and The Janis & Alan Menken Foundation Charity Fund for their generous support.

THE AMERICAN DANCE GUILD PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL

RETURN, RENEW, REJOICE!



THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1-4

Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7:30pm; Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday Dec. 3 at 8pm; Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7pm.

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201866®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brownpapertickets.com%2Fevent%2F5578198?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by phone 1-800-838-3006 ext.#1. Tickets are $30/25/20. Festival Pass $75. Discounts are available for students, seniors, ADG members, and groups. Tickets will also be available at the box office one hour prior to curtain.Proof of vaccination and masks are required for entry.

LINEUP: (not in performance order and subject to change)

THURSDAY December 1 at 7:30pm:

2022 Honoree Award Presentation with Reception to Follow Performance

Larry Keigwin, Janis Brenner, Seyong Kim, Tina Croll, Christine Jowers, Phyllis Lamhut, H.T. Chen

FRIDAY, December 2 at 8pm:

Becky Brown, Greg Hurley, Briele Melahn, Peggy Choy, Douglas Dunn, Dancefusion/Pauline Koner, Connie Procopio, Mary Ford Sussman/Hadassah, Lori Belilove, H.T. Chen

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3 at 8pm:

Alejandro da Silva, 5/2 Dance Company, Damir Tasmagambetov, Mary Seidman, Kaoru Ikeda/Michio Ito, Catherine Gallant, Christina Eltvedt, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theater, Phyllis Lamhut

SUNDAY December 4 at 7pm:

Adriana Ogle and Toru Sakuragi, Dana Tai Soon Burgess, Sandra Rivera, Nancy Zendora, Eloy Barragan, Mitzi Adams, Kaoru Ikeda/Michio Ito, Diane Sharp Nachsin, Ellen Robbins, Steven Hill, Christine Jowers

The American Dance Guild has served the dance field in many capacities for more than 60 years, including sponsoring conferences, festivals & publications. The yearly Performance Festival continues the Guild tradition of bringing together artists from across the nation and internationally for performances and master classes. ADG offers performance opportunities that range from gala productions to bare-bones choreography showcases. In June 2014, ADG participated in Jacob's Pillow's Inside/Out program. In addition, ADG provides scholarly resources through its New Dance Group Gala Video and its publications such as Branching Out: Oral Histories of Six National Dance Organizations and Dance Scope.

The American Dance Guild offers an annual summer scholarship to Jacob's Pillow in Becket, MA. ADG supports one-half of the tuition for a gifted young dancer to attend this renowned summer festival.