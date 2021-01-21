The 2021 Edition Of The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition Will Take Place Online

The 2021 Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition will take place online, with dancers performing live and in their own time zones, in Asia, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, South Africa, and Australia. For each time zone, there will be a different panel of judges. (specific details t.b.a.)

As in past years, selected entrants will dance for medals, prizes, scholarships to dance academies around the world, and contracts to international companies. All programs will be broadcast worldwide and will be accompanied by narrators. The Competition will culminate with a Grand Gala on March 19th, featuring medalists from past years, now shining with major companies around the world.

Dancer categories: Youth - ages 11-12 Student - ages 13-14 Junior - ages 15 to 17 Senior - ages 18 to 26

Entrants will select their dances from the list provided by VKIBC, and includes solos from La Bayadere, Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, Le Corsaire, Fairy Doll, the Flames of Paris, La Fille Mal Gardee, Laurencia, Napoli, Paquita, Raymonda, Walpurgis Nacht, and more, plus pas de deux for Junior and Senior Divisions. In addition to the classical competition, VKIBC will continue to devote one day to contemporary dance.VKIBC is proud to continue its association with the Serge Lifar Foundation, under the artistic authority of Charles Jude, former Etoile of the Paris Opera Ballet. As in 2018 and 2019, the compulsory solo for the Senior division is "Mazurka" for men and "La Cigarette" for women from Lifar's "Suite en Blanc."

Judges: Charles Jude(France) returns as President of the Jury, which will include Nina Ananiashvili (Republic of Georgia), Patricia Aulestia (Mexico), Dirk Badenhorst (South Africa), Jan Broeckx (Germany), Nina Buisson (France), Diana Byer (USA), Martin Fredmann (USA), Olga Guardia de Smoak (Panama), Maximiliano Guerra (Argentina), Elisabetta Hertel (Italy), Mi Sook Jeon (South Korea), Regina Kaupuza (Latvia), Sun Hee Kim (South Korea), Konstantin Kostjukov (Serbia), Aivars Leimanis (Latvia), Andris Liepa (Russian Federation) Oliver Matz (Switzerland), Paul McRae (USA), Christopher Moore (England), Victoria Morgan (USA), Brenda Neville (USA), Mikko Nissinen (USA), Radenko Pavlovich (USA), Melanie Person (USA), Michael Pink (USA), Ricardo Scheir (Brazil) Sergei Soloviev (France/Russian Federation), Garry Trinder (New Zealand), Nikolai Tsiskaridze (Russian Federation), and Septime Webre (Hong Kong).

From VKIBC: "VKIBC is dedicated to creating a positive and encouraging atmosphere, allowing dancers the opportunity to further develop their techniques, artistry, and understanding of the art. The competition is for the dancers. Let us celebrate your talents and passion, and look towards your bright future. And with this, we all must remember: a dancer's life is not about competing, but about giving!"

Learn more at www.vkibc.org.